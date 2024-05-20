Barfoots reaches milestone donation to UKHarvest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barfoots, local food producers and global distributors have donated a milestone 1 million meals worth of food to UKHarvest, West Sussex based food rescue and redistribution not-for-profit operation, ensuring that a record number of households are fed using surplus edible food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

This incredible donation from Barfoots is an astonishing accomplishment, equating to 420,000kgs of food including sweetcorn, butternut squash, courgettes, sweet potatoes and asparagus reaching thousands of households through regular community food hubs across West Sussex, innovative projects including Grub Club, an in-school education and food donation campaign, our collaborative charities such as Sancuary in Chichester and Stonepillow and collaborations with housing associations including Clarion, Hyde and A2 Dominion in West Sussex and VIVID in conjunction with Hampshire County Council in Hampshire.

Kim Barfoot-Brace, Brand and Marketing Manager at Barfoots has been pivotal in the ongoing success of the relationship between UKHarvest and Barfoots. Kim shared that ‘We’re proud to support UKHarvest in the fantastic work they do within our community, reducing food insecurity, and bringing people together in the process. We’re delighted to have reached this significant milestone; long may our partnership continue.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Thresher is the Operations Manager at UKHarvest. Simon said ‘Working with Kim, and the team at Barfoots has not only been an incredibly prolific and proficient partnership, but we’ve strived to ensure that any food donated to UKHarvest reaches those that need it, with minimal impact on Barfoots incredible operations.

Barfoots of Botley are one of the leading growers of fresh produce in the South of England