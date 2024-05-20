Barfoots reaches milestone donation to UKHarvest
This incredible donation from Barfoots is an astonishing accomplishment, equating to 420,000kgs of food including sweetcorn, butternut squash, courgettes, sweet potatoes and asparagus reaching thousands of households through regular community food hubs across West Sussex, innovative projects including Grub Club, an in-school education and food donation campaign, our collaborative charities such as Sancuary in Chichester and Stonepillow and collaborations with housing associations including Clarion, Hyde and A2 Dominion in West Sussex and VIVID in conjunction with Hampshire County Council in Hampshire.
Kim Barfoot-Brace, Brand and Marketing Manager at Barfoots has been pivotal in the ongoing success of the relationship between UKHarvest and Barfoots. Kim shared that ‘We’re proud to support UKHarvest in the fantastic work they do within our community, reducing food insecurity, and bringing people together in the process. We’re delighted to have reached this significant milestone; long may our partnership continue.’
Simon Thresher is the Operations Manager at UKHarvest. Simon said ‘Working with Kim, and the team at Barfoots has not only been an incredibly prolific and proficient partnership, but we’ve strived to ensure that any food donated to UKHarvest reaches those that need it, with minimal impact on Barfoots incredible operations.
UKHarvest are actively seeking to engage with more people within the community through volunteer opportunities, and financial and food donations. If you are interested in getting involved, please contact UKHarvest https://www.ukharvest.org.uk/get-involved.