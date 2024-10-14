Bargate Homes Launches New Phase of £128m Development in Warsash, Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heron’s Quarter, a much-anticipated new development of 80 energy-efficient homes in Warsash, Hampshire, has been unveiled by Bargate Homes, along with a new show home.

Heron’s Quarter is the third phase of the multi-award-winning regional housebuilder’s Rivercross scheme. When complete, the 34-acre site will deliver a new community of 352 eco-focused family homes, within the sought-after sailing village positioned close to the mouth of the River Hamble.

The new two-, three- and larger four-bedroom homes at Heron’s Quarter are already proving hugely popular, with 16 reserved and the first purchasers moved in.

Herons Quarter Show Home Garden.

Herons Quarter Show Home Garden. Credit: Bargate Homes

Mark White, Managing Director of Bargate Homes, said: “Heron’s Quarter has only just launched, but it’s already selling fast, due to the popularity of phases one and two at our Rivercross development. Locals and those relocating to move here appreciate the spectacular coastal location, our high specification and build quality, and the variety of home designs. We have homes suitable for first-time buyers, city commuters, growing families, and downsizers. Rivercross is specifically designed to be a sustainable community where every age can flourish and experience an enviable lifestyle.”

The new four-bed show home at Heron’s Quarter is open daily, with interiors designed exclusively by locally renowned The Garden Society. The family home is themed from top to bottom to reflect a contemporary take on country living with on-trend green hues throughout. Striking features include a triple-aspect kitchen-dining room with a herringbone floor, a master bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite, and a children’s room with a climbing wall. Outside, an impressive water feature takes centre stage in a beautifully landscaped garden with a separate terrace and raised deck area.

In keeping with the wider £128m Rivercross development and the characteristics of traditional homes in Warsash, Heron’s Quarter features heritage detailing such as mixed red brindle brickwork, red and brown roof tiles, and modern thermally-efficient sash effect windows. Some homes also have bay windows and gable porches.

Herons Quarter Show Home, Living Room.

Herons Quarter Show Home, Living Room. Credit: Bargate Homes

Inside, the new houses continue to reflect Bargate Homes’ reputation for quality. These include locally supplied bespoke kitchens with integrated Neff appliances, on-trend bathrooms featuring Porcelanosa tiles, fibre optic broadband, and energy-saving Google Nest thermostat heating controls installed as standard. Electric vehicle car charging points are also provided.

The new homes are less than a mile from Warsash’s cosy pubs and a short walk from many scenic coastal paths. Whiteley shopping centre is only four miles away, Southampton city centre is nine miles, while Portsmouth’s historic dockyard is 14 miles away.

Prices at Heron’s Quarter start from £340,000 for a two-bedroom terraced house, to £650,000 for a larger four-bedroom detached home with a separate double garage.