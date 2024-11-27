Bargate Homes submits outline planning application for up to 62 homes in Stubbington, Hampshire

Bargate Homes has submitted an Outline Planning application for up to 62 homes in the coastal town of Stubbington, Hampshire.

The development site spans 3.7 ha. (9.2 acres) and would create a positive contribution to the existing housing stock and green infrastructure, with new public open space and a natural play area.

Located west of Old Street, the plans for the proposed development include a mix of homes and tenure over one and a half or two storeys. All homes will be built to a high EPC rating and include green technologies as standard, such as PV solar panels, air source heat pumps and EV charging points.

A pre-application was submitted to Fareham Borough Council in May earlier this year, with an initial proposal of up to 70 dwellings. The application has since been amended, including a reduction in homes to 62 to provide more open space. At least 40% of the proposed development will be allocated for affordable housing and will be delivered through Bargate Homes’ parent company VIVID.

The outline application has been prepared and submitted to the Borough Council for consideration, with Southampton-based Snug Architects appointed as the architects for the development.

Mark White, Managing Director at Bargate Homes, said: “We are pleased to have submitted an Outline Planning Application for up to 62 homes in this popular South Coast village. The energy-efficient home designs we are proposing will deliver a new quality of life for many in the local area, either wishing to buy their first home, downsize, or move up the property ladder and buy a bigger family home. The houses will meet the needs and wants of the local community, as well as the aspirations of future residents.

“Currently designated for agricultural purposes, the site is inaccessible to the public. If we receive the go-ahead to construct this collection of new homes, it will help the local community by boosting the population of Stubbington and Hill Head. In turn, this would support the viability of local businesses and the overall vitality of the area.”

The brief was to create a genuinely landscape-led development. As part of this, significant areas of public open space will be created, with new pedestrian access from Old Street to serve future residents, as well as the wider existing community.

Biodiversity corridors and a wildflower meadow grassland will be created, alongside a natural play area with imaginative play elements, rain gardens, and drainage solutions incorporated into the public open space design. The proposals not only preserve but also enhance the existing views of the Solent from the site.

The proposed material palette for the homes has been inspired by the local context, in terms of the local built form, but also cues from nature.