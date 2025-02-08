Barnbrook charts US flightpath

Global engineering solutions provider Barnbrook Systems of Fareham is targeting major international growth with the opening of its first office in the United States

The cutting-edge engineering company already holds Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accreditation and it supplies such American blue chips as Gulfstream and Boeing.

Now Barnbrook has set up an American headquarters in McLean in the aerospace, defence and tech hub of Fairfax County in Virginia close to the Pentagon, the US federal government in Washington DC and leading international companies.

Four of the top five defence contractors have operations in Fairfax County where the US Department of Defence awarded contracts worth $17.3bn in 2023, according to the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (EDA).

IN THE BAG: Barnbrook managing director Andrew Barnett with the company's E:BAG for putting our lithium-ion battery fires in such devices as mobile phones and tablets

Barnbrook has established its US base as President Trumps makes his mark after entering the White House for the second time with potential for policy changes to defence spending and tariffs.

Andrew Barnett, managing director of Barnbrook Systems, said: “Fairfax is the perfect location with its proximity to the heart of the US defence and aerospace industry, global primes and an innovative and tech-based business eco-system.

“Although we have served the American market for many years, we now have enough velocity to lift off with our own office following a highly successful 2024 and the launch of new solutions and services.

“With the inauguration of Donald Trump, it means we can hit the ground running in an ever changing world and have the opportunity to directly access primes and their supply chains.

BARN IN THE USA: Some of the Barnbrook team on its stand at its record-breaking 2025 Farnborough International Airshow when they met visitors from major American companies

“We are aiming for a year of unprecedented growth through our new technologies and the opening of our American office is a key pillar in our expansion strategy.”

Barnbrook, with nearly 50 staff, supplies innovative solutions such as an intelligent refuelling switch for helicopters and reverse-engineered 'sunset and legacy' products and systems for which operators could no longer find replacements or fix – such as engine controls and speed switches for older combat aircraft.

Many of its systems are enabled with Barnbrook’s own BlueCube© Intelligent Internet of Things (IIOT) remote sensing and tracking technology.

This includes its BlueDot systems for green hydrogen and its E:BAG lithium-ion battery fire suppression system created with fellow Fareham technology firm Flair.

Barnbrook, which is a founding member of the Farnborough Aerospace Consortium (FAC), is a prime contractor and subcontractor with multi-national firms, the UK MOD and overseas governments.

Fairfax County has a population of circa of 1.2million with 152,000 businesses and an economy worth $119bn, according to the EDA.

It says that US defence and aerospace industry revenue is worth $952bn, with $466bn Department of Defense obligations. The US export market is worth $139bn, while imports stand at $63bn.

Executives from Barnbrook met global players at the 2024 Farnborough International Air Show, including delegates from American aerospace companies.

Barnbrook Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and AS9100 accreditations as well as FAA accreditation.

Barnbrook’s address in the US is 7950 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 800 North, McLean, VA, 22102.

Visit https://barnbrooksystems.com/ for more details.