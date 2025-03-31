Basingstoke further education teacher competes in Skills Drive final at McLaren

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shane Munford, an Engineering and Automotive FE teacher & educator from Basingstoke College of Technology joined by their students Juliane Bernardo, Eddie Fry and Reece Gwyther, took part in the Skills Drive final at The McLaren Technology Centre in Woking on Thursday 27 March.

The Skills Drive competition aims to fuel a passion among industry professionals to teach in further education, share their skills, and accelerate the next generation of talent. FE is any formal learning for those aged 16+ that is not a degree.

Shane was selected as one of only three FE teacher led teams in the final competition. In reward for reaching the final, his team experienced a lap around McLaren’s iconic Lake Drive in a McLaren supercar. They have also won a McLaren engineering masterclass for their college. While Blackpool and The Fylde College were awarded the top spot on the podium, Shane’s team put up tough competition, making it a hard decision for the McLaren engineers judging the final.

Shane Munford said: “I’m really proud of how my students worked together to compete in the final challenge. It was great to see the team bring the skills and knowledge from their course and apply it to these practical tasks set by McLaren. We may not have taken the top spot on the podium, but we take away a fantastic experience, plus a McLaren masterclass for the college.

Events like this are a reminder of why I started teaching in further education 13 years ago, to share my skills and experience so students will feel confident and prepared to pursue their dream careers in industry. Engineers and automotive specialists can play a special role in preparing a pipeline of talent for the sector, I would encourage all professionals to consider teaching in further education and passing on their legacy.”

The competition showcases FE teachers’ vital role in sharing their skills to inspire other industry professionals to consider teaching in FE. Industry professionals' experience and skills are highly valued in FE. By passing on their knowledge to future talent, professionals can help shape the future of their sector’s workforce, ensuring a strong workforce for tomorrow.

Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive said:“McLaren congratulates the winners from Blackpool and the Fylde College and our runners up in the Skills Drive challenge. We hope that all our finalists have found their experience at MTC both fun and memorable, but also an experience that has inspired them to think about a future in automotive engineering. I would like to thank all those further education teachers who entered this year’s competition. Your drive to create the next generation of automotive talent is vital to the future of our exciting industry.”

Minister for Skills, Jacqui Smith said: “All finalists demonstrated their skill and knowledge while competing in the final challenges, showcasing the brilliant job FE teachers do to prepare their students to enter the workforce.

Skills matter to this country, and to this government. They are key to achieving our mission to spread opportunity by raising workers’ skills and earning power. We need

industry professionals to help support the pipeline of talent for the sector, by sharing their knowledge through teaching in FE. Whether it’s engineering, automotive, or any other industry - whatever your skills and experience, there’s likely a course in FE to match them.”

Industry professionals' experience and skills are highly valued in FE. With part-time contracts available FE teachers can teach alongside their existing job. You don’t always need prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree to start teaching in further education. You can complete teacher training on the job, meaning you can begin earning straight away.

If you’re an industry professional interested in sharing your skills and experience with the next generation via FE teaching, visit teachinfurthereducation.education.gov.uk to find out more.