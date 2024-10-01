BDO Central South welcomes new UK Managing Partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Le Bas, Regional Managing Partner at BDO in the Central South, has welcomed BDO UK’s new Managing Partner who begins his new role today [1 Oct 2024] restating the firm’s commitment to the mid market.

Steve Le Bas, Regional Managing Partner at BDO in the Central South, has welcomed BDO UK’s new Managing Partner who begins his new role today [1 Oct 2024] restating the firm’s commitment to the mid market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the mid market as the ‘economic engine’ powering UK growth, BDO UK’s new Managing Partner, Mark Shaw, praised the impact these businesses have on growth, skills and employment in the region and across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK-wide, the mid market is responsible for one in three private sector jobs and has revenues equivalent to half the value of UK GDP.

Mark Shaw

Mark also used his day one message to emphasise the importance of regional offices to BDO’s future success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud of our regional network and the knowledge and market understanding of those who work there. Our close connection to local markets allows us to make a difference to regional growth benefiting local economies,” said Mark.

Commenting, Steve Le Bas said: “The growth of our Central South practice is a reflection of BDO’s growth and investment as a firm overall. Our core market of mid-sized, ambitious and entrepreneurially-spirited businesses has demonstrated strength and resilience during a challenging economic period. It is an exciting time for Mark, the new Leadership Team and everyone at BDO as we build on our heritage while looking to the future.”

Mark Shaw, BDO Managing Partner, added: “I look forward to working with our talented partners and colleagues to achieve balanced growth over the coming years; one that puts serving the public interest, our culture and the wellbeing of our people at its heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark takes on the role at an exciting time for BDO. The firm, which has 18 offices across the UK and employs 8,000 people, is fast approaching the £1bn revenue milestone. This has been done through controlled growth across all parts of the business.

Last year, BDO also invested £120m back into the business - the largest annual investment in the firm’s 100-year history – with a clear focus on people, quality and future high-growth services.