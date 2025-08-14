Bearly recognisable! Amazing transformation of rescued brown bears as they enjoy sanctuary life in Isle of Wight paradise home

Two rescued brown bears who spent their lives in a barren concrete cage in Azerbaijan have become unlikely national treasures, delighting visitors and online fans from around the world as they settle into their new forever home on the Isle of Wight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benji and Balu, the adorable brothers now living at Wildheart Animal Sanctuary in Sandown, arrived in June after an international rescue operation and a public fundraising campaign that captured hearts across the UK.

Their transformation has been nothing short of remarkable. With space to roam, climb and explore for the very first time, the bears have flourished. Their coats are now thick and glossy, their muscles stronger, and their behaviour full of curiosity and energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're unrecognisable from the animals we first saw,” said Lawrence Bates, founder of Wildheart Animal Sanctuary. “Benji and Balu are thriving, and to see them climbing, splashing about, and exploring their surroundings is just magical. This is what every wild animal deserves, a life worth living.”

Benji and Balu are able to behave naturally for the first time in their lives - Animal News Agency

Benji,the more adventurous of the pair, has taken to his new life with ease, confidently exploring the enclosure and making the most of the enrichment toys hand-crafted by the Sanctuary’s team.

Balu is a little more cautious at first but displays signs of a quiet confidence, and both bears have proved themselves to be full of playful mischief.

Their inquisitive natures have kept the Sanctuary's maintenance crew on their toes. “They love to dig,” said Lawrence. “We fix one hole, they start another! But it’s a great sign, it shows they feel safe and comfortable enough to just be bears.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the Sanctuary have been delighted by the bears’ antics, with some moved to tears seeing the pair finally enjoying life after years of suffering.

The brothers are wowing visitors with their playful and joyful displays - Animal News Agency

Crowds gather daily to watch them tumble, splash, and snack on their specially designed diets, a balanced menu of fruit, vegetables, and for the first time in their lives, meat, which is vital for their health and development.

Wildheart’s webcam footage of Benji and Balu has drawn millions of views from around the globe, with fans from as far as Australia and the US tuning in to watch the brothers grow in confidence and happiness.

An ideal opportunity to see the bears away from the hustle and bustle is at the sanctuary’s Sunrise Breakfast every Tuesday and Thursday mornings (before normal opening times), and Twilight Safari BBQs on Wednesday evenings, giving guests the chance to see the bears in a more relaxed, crowd-free setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benji and Balu’s incredible story reached an even wider audience with a feature on BBC’s The One Show, shining a national spotlight on their journey from despair to joy.

Benji and Balu have settled into Island life and are looking healthy and happy - Animal News Agency

“For us, it’s all about giving animals like Benji and Balu a second chance,” added Lawrence. “The response from the public has been overwhelming, they’ve helped give these bears the life they were always meant to have. And in return, these two boys are giving us joy, laughter, and a whole lot of digging.”

To find out more go to https://wildheartanimalsanctuary.org