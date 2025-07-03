Beaulieu launches A Palace House Christmas – a magical journey through the story of pantomime

In A Palace House Christmas, the story of pantomime will be told through a series of theatrical installations taking visitors on a magical journey around the stately rooms bedecked with immersive soundscapes and multi-colour projections.

Masked Harlequin mannequins will ‘greet’ you at the entrance, while their midnight banquet is already laid with sugary treats and jewel-themed glassware in the impressive Dining Hall. Look ‘outside’ to see their travelling cart overspilling with props, costumes and musical instruments in the Fountain Courtyard.

See the life-size Pollock theatre set around the magnificent fireplace in the Lower Drawing Room, which is being created with artwork by Lord Montagu’s mother, Belinda, Lady Montagu. And discover weird and wonderful panto animals in the Portrait Gallery, from the time of Mummers right through to the modern-day pantomime horse.

Then follow swags of lavish, colourful decorations as you climb the grand staircase to take a peek in the backstage dressing rooms above – where feathers, floristry and glamorous gowns fill the rooms.

Spot Pierrot sitting in a crescent moon at a window in the newly-opened private wing, and be amazed by the towering 14ft pantomime dame and mirrored catwalk of principal boy mannequins in the Upper Drawing Room.

No Christmas at Beaulieu is complete without a Christmas tree – and you will be spoilt for choice by the 20ft centrepiece dressed in the Harlequin theme and shocking pink faux creation, with jewelled fruits and gemstone-inspired decorations.

Be the first to experience the festive spectacle of A Palace House Christmas when it opens from Saturday 29th November - Sunday 4th January (excluding Christmas Day).

Lord Montagu said: “Pantomime has become a part of Christmas at Palace House in recent years and we are delighted that Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her team will be telling that story through the installations.”

Charlotte Lloyd Webber, from CLW Event Design, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to design for Beaulieu’s A Palace House Christmas. The beautiful array of rooms have an inherent theatricality and the theme of the story of pantomime has lent itself perfectly to the house and its many treasures, allowing for surprise and delight at every turn.”

CLW Event Design’s team of theatre designers and artists has created award-winning installations at heritage properties across the UK, including Kensington Palace, Belvoir and Bamburgh castles and Treasure House Castle Howard.

A Palace House Christmas – a magical journey through the story of pantomime is included in a ticket to Beaulieu, which also includes entry to the National Motor Museum, new exhibition We Had One Of Those, fun adventure playground Little Beaulieu, 13th century Beaulieu Abbey, the Secret Army Exhibition, unlimited rides on the tree-top monorail and beautiful grounds and gardens.

Just book your on or off-peak time slot to see A Palace House Christmas during your visit. Tickets go on sale towards the end of July – sign up now to Beaulieu’s Christmas newsletter for the chance to be the first to book tickets at early-bird prices.

Complete your festive day out by booking a special festive afternoon tea in the historic abbey Domus, where a stand of delicious sandwiches, homemade cakes and scones will be brought to your table with a warming cup of tea or coffee and the option of a celebratory glass of Prosecco.

You can even take a little of the Christmas magic home with you, from the tempting range of A Palace House Christmas themedbaubles and decorations which will be on sale in the Palace House gift shop.

For details and tickets to A Palace House Christmas at Beaulieu in the New Forest, Hampshire see www.beaulieu.co.uk or call 01590 612345.

