Bedhampton care home gets the blood pumping with an energetic game of Walking Netball

This week, residents at Portsdown View in Bedhampton took part in an exciting game of Walking Netball; a sport specially adapted for older adults. Residents played in teams of seven and competed against each other in games lasting 8-12 minutes each. The sport was a big hit, and every game was full of teamwork, gentle exercise, and plenty of laughter!

Walking Netball was developed by England Netball and Age UK as a more inclusive and accessible version of the game for people with mobility challenges. No running and jumping is allowed, and players are allowed to take an extra step with the ball. They can also hold onto the call for longer to allow more time for decision making, and the game is designed to be non-contact to reduce the risk of injury.

The game at Portsdown was a success, with residents showing off their coordination and competitive spirit whilst also practising working together as part of a team. Pippa Mafunga, General Manager at Portsdown View, offers her thoughts:

"It was so great to see the residents enjoy a day of physical activity and team-building. Before they tried Walking Netball, many of our residents thought their sporting days were over. Happily, they were more than up to the physical challenge and surprised even themselves. Indeed, one resident enjoyed it so much they even requested a rematch later the same day!”

Teamwork

Since its launch, Walking Netball has grown in popularity across the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, and has been particularly valuable in adult care settings. Research shows it can improve fitness, mental well-being, and social connectivity amongst players, and provides cognitive stimulation by forcing players to strategize as part of a team.

One review of a nationwide Walking Netball program across England found it led to significant improvements in physical wellbeing and overall quality of life amongst middle-aged and older-aged women.

Another study on the mindset of the players found that many people value the sense of belonging they got from the game. This feeling of social cooperation and collaborative teamwork is crucial to the game’s success; and is also the major reason many players feel the urge to keep coming back for more.

Pippa Mafunga again:

"The benefits were not just physical. The games really helped some of our residents come out of their shell and enjoy interacting as part of a team. It goes to show that however old you are, there is always something you can do to get the blood pumping and endorphins flowing. And, if you can do that whilst spending quality time with your friends, then all the better!”

After the match, the residents gathered at Portsdown’s bistro café to enjoy some well-earned hot chocolate and cake.

Portsdown View is part of the Connaught Care Collection; a new luxury care provider which has six operational homes across the country. The Walking Netball session is just one of many activities the home has planned to enhance residents’ quality of life through movement, social engagement, and a strong sense of community.