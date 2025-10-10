Bedhampton care home launches immersive training programme simulating the experience of living with dementia

Participants

Portsdown View care home in Bedhampton has launched its ‘Dementia Perspective Training’ project; a new monthly programme that helps participants see life through the eyes of those living with dementia.

Through experiential learning, hands-on activities, and structured pre- and post-session reflection, the sessions are designed to help carers learn about the condition whilst reflecting on their own approaches to dementia care.

During the sessions, participants are taken into a darkened room lit up with bright multi-coloured lights, and are then subjected to a barrage of sounds through headphones – from clattering cutlery, overlapping voices, to the sound of car horns and sirens. They are then asked to perform simple tasks whilst navigating this barrage of sensory input; including folding clothes, organising playing cards, or solving simple colour-based puzzles.

The training is simple but powerful. By simulating some of the sensory and cognitive challenges involved that dementia can bring, participants find that everyday tasks which usually feel easy – like getting dressed or following a conversation – can become tricky, confusing, or frustrating. Feedback from first session has been extremely positive – with carers saying even 15 minutes in the room was a “real eye-opener” on the daily challenges of living with dementia.

Sensory Overload

Andrew Wrensch, Connaught Care’s Learning, Training and Development Manager who has pioneered the project, shares his thoughts: “Understanding dementia isn’t about facts and figures – it’s about feeling what life might be like for someone with dementia. Bridging the knowledge gap isn’t easy, but hopefully this project goes some way towards that goal. At Connaught Care, we believe that it’s impossible to offer exceptional care without truly understanding what it’s like to walk a mile in a resident’s shoes”.

Pippa Mafunga, General Manager at Portsdown View, said: “Our carers say these sessions have already changed the way they see dementia – not just as an illness, but as a lived experience that deserves patience, empathy, and kindness. We’re therefore hugely grateful to Andrew for designing the sessions, and to AnatomyStuff UK for providing the brilliant training materials that brought this project to life.”

The idea for the sessions came from Mr Wrensch’s experience of a ‘Dementia Tour Bus’; a similar initiative offered by the Training 2 Care charity. Seeing the success of the scheme, he wanted to turn bring these kinds of immersive sessions in-house as a regular part of Portsdown View’s specialist dementia care training. Working with the team he developed a new set of activities based on the idea and began hosting the sessions on-site at the home.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, dementia currently impacts an estimated 982,000 people across the UK; a figure which is expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. It is also now the leading cause of death across the country, having eclipsed conditions like cancer heart disease since 2012. Unfortunately, despite its prevalence, there is still a great deal of misunderstanding and lack of knowledge surrounding the condition.

This is partly due to a lack of awareness around the issue, but also because it can be difficult for those who do not live with the condition to truly comprehend what it is like. Andrew hopes that, once established, the new regular dementia perspective sessions could be opened to anyone in the local community whose friends or relatives are living with dementia.

Mr Wrensch added: “With dementia affecting millions of people around the country, the need for compassion-led care has never been greater. These sessions aren’t about ticking a box – they’re about changing perspectives, sparking conversations, and helping carers know how to respond with patience and kindness. My hope is that by opening this programme up to the public, we can also create a ripple effect of understanding in the community as a whole. We can’t wait to get started!”

Portsdown View is part of the Connaught Care Collection, an award-winning provider of luxury care homes. For more information, please contact [email protected], or call 023 9388 2154.