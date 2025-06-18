Bedhampton care home residents meet local ambulance heroes as part of Blue Light Week

This week, residents from Portsdown View care home enjoyed a special outing to the South Central Ambulance Station in Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were given a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how ambulance crews operate, and were able to explore the interior of ambulances whilst learning how patients can be safely transported.

The visit was arranged to coincide with the start of Blue Light Week – an annual celebration of emergency service workers across the UK. The team at Portsdown wanted to shine a light on the crucial work of the emergency services, whilst giving residents a chance to meet heroes from the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward Moorhouse, Ambulance Team Leader at South Central Station, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the residents of Portsdown View to our station; it’s especially rewarding to connect with members of the community in such a meaningful and personal way.”

Portsdown - Blue Light Monday

From NHS staff to paramedics, police officers, and firefighters, Blue Light Week exists as a tribute to the men and women who work tirelessly to serve our communities. During an initial visit to the station last month, Events Manager Stella Austin and General Manager Pippa Mafunga were inspired by the dedication and bravery of the ambulance crew, and wanted to help spread the ‘Blue Light’ message in the local community.

The follow-up event from the home was organized to give residents a sense of what ambulance workers do, and as a way for the whole home to say “thank you” to the local emergency services which everyone in the community relies on. One resident, Brenda, described the event as “an incredibly inspiring and insightful experience”.

Stella Austin, Activities and Events Manager, said: “To the entire team at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust — thank you for the compassion, professionalism, and unwavering support you give to our residents and staff. Our staff and residents were warmly welcomed to the Havant station for a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible work they do.”

Portsdown View is part of the Connaught Care Collection; a new luxury care provider which has six operational homes across the country.