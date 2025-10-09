Bere Grove Care Home raises money for local charity Dementia Support Hampshire and Isle of Wight
The event featured a raffle packed with prizes donated by kind-hearted local businesses. Thanks to everyone's support, the home raised £100 for Dementia Support Hampshire & IOW, a wonderful local charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by dementia.
Vicki Johnson, Head of Community Support at the charity, visited Bere Grove to collect the cheque and said, “Every donation, big or small, helps us continue making a real difference to the lives of those affected by dementia. We’re so grateful to Bere Grove for their support!”
Triinu Org, General Manager at Bere Grove Care Home, shared, “The Harvest Festival was full of fun and community spirit! The raffle brought some friendly competition and smiles all around, and best of all, it supported such an important cause. A big thank you to all the local businesses who donated prizes and helped make the day extra special.”
However, the fun doesn’t stop there! Bere Grove hosts a friendly Making Memories group on the third Wednesday of each month at 2:30pm, open to all. It’s a great way to meet new people and enjoy uplifting activities to make new memories.
