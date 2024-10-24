Best-in-class industrial site opens in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new industrial site boasting some of Portsmouth's most sustainable units has reached completion.

Built in the heart of Hilsea, Sonar Portsmouth has seven units ranging from 5,498 to 35,285 sq ft, all with BREEAM Excellent and EPC A or A+ ratings. The buildings, set in the 4.5-acre industrial site, have market-leading sustainability credentials such as CO2 efficiency, heating and cooling systems, water saving points and fittings, as well as PV panels and EV charging points, giving substantial reductions in energy consumption and associated costs to occupiers.

CBRE has been appointed joint agents on the scheme with Vail Williams and units are ready to occupy.

Sonar, funded by Fiera Real Estate and developed by Wrenbridge, is located between Limberline Road and Norway Road, adjacent to Hilsea Rail Station and moments from the M27, making it one of the best-connected sites in Portsmouth.

The industrial and logistics buildings are designed to suit a range of storage, distribution and manufacturing uses, and benefit from up to 12m clear internal height, 50kN / sq m floor loading and level access loading doors.

Nick Tutton, Director at CBRE Southampton, said: “After a prolonged gap in the development pipeline, we are pleased to see this important site come into use. Availability of industrial space across the South Coast, although increasing, remains limited, particularly for quality space, with high sustainability credentials. Sonar Portsmouth is one of the most anticipated industrial developments in the area and we foresee a high level of interest for this best-in-class facility.”

Will Jarman, Associate Director at Wrenbridge and Development Manager for Sonar, commented: “We are very proud to deliver this high-quality site to the South Coast in a sought-after area. Sonar offers a great range of units to create a thriving destination for businesses to relocate to and upgrade operations.”