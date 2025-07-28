BH Live expands HAF funded activities programme for young people across Portsmouth this summer

BH Live, a registered charity and social enterprise, is celebrating the largest delivery of HAF (Holiday Activities and Food Programme Funding) funded activity sessions across Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded through Portsmouth City Council’s HAF Fun Pompey scheme, the sessions are designed to inspire more young people to get active during the school holidays at BH Live Active centres across the city.

Offering healthy meals and engaging activities for children aged 5–16, the funded spaces are offered to children in receipt of benefits-related free school meals. Thanks to continued funding and BH Live’s efforts to expand its activity programmes, more than 500 funded spaces have been created for young people this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered by BH Live Active instructors, the free activities include selected Wet & Wacky sessions at Charter Community Sports Centre; selected sessions at AquaDash!, an inflatable pool obstacle course for children aged 8+ at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre; and multi-sports holiday camps and activities.

Selected AquaDash! sessionsat Mountbatten Leisure Centre are also included in this year's HAF-funded summer activities

More information about the sessions, including eligibility and how to book, is available at pycportsmouth.co.uk/haffunpompey.

Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Pyramids Leisure Centre, Charter Community Sports Centre, Wimbledon Park Sports Centre and Portsmouth Tennis & Gymnastics Centre are owned by Portsmouth City Council and operated in partnership with BH Live.

On behalf of BH Live, Bobby Cole, Group Swim & Junior Activities Manager, shared;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud to be delivering our biggest ever programme of funded holiday activities for young people across Portsmouth. Thanks to the continued support from Portsmouth City Council and the HAF Fun Pompey scheme, we’re reaching more families than ever before. These sessions not only provide a safe and fun environment for children to stay active, but also ensure they have access to healthy food during the school holidays. It’s a vital initiative, and one we’re committed to growing year on year.”

Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport at Portsmouth City Council said:

“Encouraging healthy lifestyles in our communities and promoting positive physical health is a priority for us, so I'm delighted to see BH Live supporting the HAF Fun Pompey scheme with such a wide range of activities and sessions across the summer holidays."

More information about centre facilities and opening times is available at bhliveactive.org.uk.