BH Live expands junior activity offering in Portsmouth with brand-new inflatable attraction

Get ready for action and adventure! Registered charity and social enterprise BH Live is excited to announce the launch of MountAirX, a brand-new inflatable attraction coming to Mountbatten Leisure Centre just in time for October half-term.

Following the launch of inflatable party attraction, Ninjair, at Charter Community Sports Centre in 2024 and inflatable aqua attraction, AquaDash!, in 2023, MountAirX represents another major investment for BH Live Active’s activity provision in Portsmouth, offering children and families hours of high-energy fun.

This expansion highlights BH Live’s commitment to providing fun, inclusive, and safe activities for children across the city.

MountAirX features bouncing, climbing, and sliding excitement, including the Wipeout balls, Jelly Mountain, Volcano Slide, Freefall, Double Slide, and the X Zone. Perfect for visitors ages 5 and up, MountAirX challenges balance, agility, and speed in a safe and thrilling environment.

MountAirX sessions will kick off from Monday 27 October

For an even bigger adventure, MountAirXL doubles the action. Spanning the entire sports hall, 12 adrenaline-packed features include a Beat the Wall challenge and an interactive Trailblazer climbing wall. MountAirXL offers more space, more slides, and more challenges for kids ready to jump, climb, and play.

MountAirXL sessions will kick off Monday 27 October – Friday 31 October.

Sessions are available on a pay-as-you-go basis and are bookable up to seven days in advance in-centre, via the BH Live Active app or online. Booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Mountbatten Leisure Centre is owned by Portsmouth City Council and operated on their behalf by registered charity and social enterprise BH Live.

On behalf of BH Live, Matt Low, Portsmouth Cluster Manager, shared: "We’re so excited to welcome MountAirX to Mountbatten Leisure Centre. This new attraction is the perfect way for families to be active together, have fun, and challenge themselves. We can’t wait to see everyone bouncing, climbing, and sliding from Monday 27 October!"

Swimming lessons, gymnastics, basketball, athletics, tennis, and trampolining are just some of the junior activities on offer across the city as part of BH Live Active’s regular timetable.

There are activities suitable for children of all ages, including babies, pre-school, and juniors up to the age of 17. Visitors are encouraged to visit BH Live Active’s online class timetable to see what activities are available at their local centre

Additionally, Portsmouth’s largest indoor soft play and bounce attraction - Exploria at Pyramids in Southsea - offers a range of exciting experiences and opportunities to run, jump, and slide for visitors aged 6 months and upwards.

More information about Mountbatten Leisure Centre can be found online at bhliveactive.org.uk/mountbatten.

More information about BH Live Active can be found online at bhliveactive.org.uk.