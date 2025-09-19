BH Live partners with Baton of Hope to support mental health in Portsmouth

The UK’s largest suicide* prevention awareness initiative, the Baton of Hope, comes to Portsmouth on Friday 26 September 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visiting 20 community locations across the city, over 100 residents will take turns to carry an Olympic-style baton throughout the day to raise awareness of suicide prevention. Among the torch bearers are emergency workers, foster carers, local business owners, support workers, and many more – who have been affected by suicide in some way.

The Baton will depart from Mick’s Monster Burgers on Portsdown Hill around 8am, winding through the city and ending at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier, Southsea. On its journey, it will pass Portsmouth’s big landmarks, including the Mary Rose in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard, Portsmouth FC’s Fratton Park, Spinnaker Tower, and around Victoria Park, the baton bearer village. Community hubs along the route will open their doors with activities, refreshments, and a chance for residents to connect with charities and support organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sport and physical activity is known to be beneficial for mental health so one of the hubs is Mountbatten Leisure Centre. Visitors to the centre can expect a warm welcome, refreshments, and a safe space to reflect on the day. There will also be menopause drop-in sessions delivered by Hormones on the Blink. Offering advice and no-stigma chat, these sessions are tailored to those looking to learn more about menopause and its links to mental health**.

Baton of Hope bearers meet at Southsea

Activities such as badminton, pickleball, and table tennis will be running in Mountbatten’s sports hall from 10am-1pm and free to attend for all. Furthermore a free gym-based circuit session will be running from 10:30am-11:30am***. Representatives from Portsmouth Interaction – a wellbeing programme run by BH Live that provides recreational activities and support for people with long-term mental health conditions – will be on hand to offer guidance and information about the service. Further details are available online.

Mountbatten Leisure Centre is owned by Portsmouth City Council and operated by registered charity and social enterprise BH Live.

On behalf of BH Live, Matt Low, Portsmouth Cluster Manager, shared; “We’re honoured to be part of the Baton of Hope’s journey across Portsmouth to raise awareness of suicide prevention and to show that no one has to face their struggles alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As one of the route’s community hubs, we hope that Mountbatten Leisure Centre is seen as a warm and welcoming space where people can pause, connect, and find out more about the support services available across the city.

“Local leisure centres aren’t just places to get active – they are true community hubs, where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together, support one another, and experience the physical, mental, and social benefits of being active.”

Portsmouth’s Baton of Hope Project Leader, Lara Kynvin, said: "Sport and leisure are so important for people's mental health and wellbeing, so we are delighted that Mountbatten Leisure Centre is supporting Portsmouth's Baton of Hope.

"There will be lots of activities to take part in at Mountbatten and our other hubs on the day, they will be welcoming places for people to share conversations and come and join the baton's journey through Portsmouth."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about Mountbatten Leisure Centre can be found online at bhliveactive.org.uk/mountbatten.

More information about Baton of Hope can be found online at batonofhopeuk.org.

More information about Hormones on the Blink can be found online at hormonesontheblink.com.