Birthday surprise for ‘Oldest Paperboy’ in Waterlooville

Bert West, MBE, had a birthday surprise when he delivered the papers to Wellington Vale care home in Waterlooville on 21 April. To mark his 92nd birthday – and to thank him for delivering papers to the care home on a voluntary basis for the last three years – the care home presented him with a birthday gift, balloons and a card signed by the Wellington Vale team and residents.

Sandy Atkins, Senior General Manager at Wellington Vale said, “Bert is a very special man and we wanted to show our appreciation on his birthday.He delivers papers for our coffee areas and lounges every day and is also happy to take orders from residents for their magazines, too. I think he’s probably the oldest paperboy in the area – and we are so grateful to him for his ongoing commitment to helping our care home and residents. We have built a special bond with him over the years – he sometimes visits us during our activities and brings his partner along to enjoy the entertainment at Wellington Vale.”

Bert, who was a bus driver for Stagecoach for over 40 years, began his paper round for Wellington Vale care home when he was in the local newsagents three years ago and the paperboy at that time wasn’t able to deliver to Wellington Vale as his car had broken down. Bert offered to step in and has been delivering papers to the care home ever since. In fact, he collects his paper from Keys News on Highfield Parade, Waterlooville every morning, which the owner now gives him for free, and then he delivers Wellington Vale’s papers on his way home.

Bert said, “When I got home after receiving such a fuss at Wellington Vale for my birthday, I was all choked up. I couldn’t believe they had planned this surprise for me for always delivering the papers for the care home residents. I do it because I love helping people and I like to keep the residents happy!”

Sandy Atkins, Senior General Manager at Wellington Vale care home with 'paper boy' Bert West

Wellington Vale is an exclusive care home which offers exceptional residential, dementia and respite care and has 80 large, luxurious en-suite rooms.