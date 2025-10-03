Bishop of Portsmouth welcomes announcement of new Archbishop of Canterbury

The Bishop of Portsmouth today welcomed the news that the Rt Rev Dame Sarah Mullally will be the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

Downing Street announced today that Bishop Sarah will be the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury - the first woman to ever hold the role. She will be installed in a service at Canterbury Cathedral in March 2026.

Sarah Mullally has been the Bishop of London since 2018, the first woman appointed to that role, and before that was Bishop of Crediton in the Diocese of Exeter. Prior to her ordination in 2001, she was the government’s chief nursing officer for England – the youngest person ever to be appointed to that role at the age of 37 – having previously specialised as a cancer nurse.

She was unveiled as Archbishop-designate at Canterbury Cathedral this morning, having been introduced by Alanis, a pupil at The Archbishops School.

The Rt Rev Dame Sarah Mullally

The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost said: "I am delighted by the announcement that Bishop Sarah has been nominated as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. She will bring a deep prayerfulness, love for Jesus Christ, a servant heart and a rich pastoral wisdom to her leadership of the Church of England and within the Anglican Communion.

"I recognise, with thanksgiving, that this is also an historic, landmark, day for women within the Church and our society. I believe Bishop Sarah is very well placed to lead the Church as together, with our ecumenical partners, we seek to serve Jesus Christ and seek God's Kingdom of justice, compassion and peace.

"Please join with me in praying for Bishop Sarah, for her husband Eamonn and for their family at this time of transition."

The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) for Canterbury nominated Bishop Sarah following a process of public consultation and prayerful discernment that began in February this year. The Canterbury CNC was made up of representatives from across the Church of England, global Anglican Communion and the Diocese of Canterbury.

The most senior bishop in the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s ministry combines many roles, including serving as the diocesan bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan, as well as primus inter pares – or first among equals – of the Primates of the global Anglican Communion, which consists of around 85 million people, across 165 countries. In the House of Lords, the Archbishop of Canterbury is one of 26 bishops who comprise the Lords Spiritual.

Bishop Sarah said: “As I respond to the call of Christ to this new ministry, I do so in the same spirit of service to God and to others that has motivated me since I first came to faith as a teenager. At every stage of that journey, through my nursing career and Christian ministry, I have learned to listen deeply – to people and to God’s gentle prompting – to seek to bring people together to find hope and healing.

"I remain rooted in my first calling, to follow Christ, to know him, and to make him known in the world."

Bishop Sarah will now be known as Archbishop of Canterbury-designate. The College of Canons of Canterbury Cathedral will then be asked to vote her in, after which she will become the Archbishop of Canterbury-elect.

A legal ceremony, known as the confirmation of election, will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral in January, during which the archbishop-elect legally becomes Archbishop of Canterbury.