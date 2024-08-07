Bishops issue joint statement about civic unrest

Both Bishops of Portsmouth have pledged to stand united with those in our communities who fear becoming the victims of violence.

The Anglican Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, and the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Philip Egan, were speaking after several nights of civil unrest around the country in the wake of the stabbings in Southport, where three girls were killed and 10 other people were injured.

Bishop Jonathan said: “We were all heartbroken by the appalling tragedy in Southport, and our prayers and thoughts remain for those families and for that community as they rebuild their lives. But we need to say again and again that violence, racism, and threatening vulnerable people is a grotesque and wholly unacceptable response to this tragedy. Those whose relatives and friends were killed and injured in Southport have been begging people not to protest in this way.

“We understand that extremists are whipping up hysteria online, often using false information, and encouraging others to join them in deliberately targeting those of a different race or religion. I consider this a shameless manipulation of a tragic situation. I urge those in our communities in south-east Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to stand firm and together against all forms of violence and racism.

“Our communities are strong and diverse; more than this, they are strong because they are richly diverse. Let us do all in our power to stand together for the values of compassion, neighbourliness and mutual respect we hold so dear. Let us support our police in their vital and difficult work at this time.

“I also want to say to our friends and neighbours within the Muslim community, and any others who feel under threat, that we stand united with you, and we are praying for you. The vast majority of those who live in our communities are tolerant, compassionate, fair and kind. They are as appalled as I am at what is happening in our towns and cities, and they don’t believe the misinformation that the extremists are sharing.

“Jesus Christ teaches us to welcome the stranger and to love our neighbours. Every person is made in the image of God and has infinite dignity and value. So let’s challenge the language of extremism when we hear it, let’s emphasise our common humanity, and let’s work hard at those projects and activities that unite us.

“I pray that we may emerge stronger from this summer with a renewed emphasis on building a society where no one has to live in fear, and where generosity to others is the hallmark of our region, towns and great cities.”

Bishop Philip agreed with Bishop Jonathan, and added: “The unrest of the last few days across the towns and cities of our land has been unsettling and we rightly pray for an end to violence and destruction. Let us pray for our leaders and administrators that they may find the wisest and best ways forward and be filled with loving compassion when making judgments and decisions.”