Blenheim Estate Rowan tree arrives at Welborne to mark new beginnings

Pye Homes is delighted to announce that the donated Rowan sapling, grown and nurtured on the historic Blenheim Estate, has officially arrived and been planted at the new Welborne Garden Village development near Fareham, Hampshire.

The gifting of the Rowan tree at Welborne marks a new chapter for Pye Homes, symbolising the sustainable, community-first vision of this groundbreaking development in partnership with Hampshire-based Buckland Group.

The tree is situated alongside the main entrance to the new community, setting the tone for Welborne’s nature-led design, where over 50% of the development will consist of public green areas and restored wildlife habitats.

Pye Homes, alongside CG Fry & Son and Thakeham Homes, have begun work on the first 600 homes of the 6,000-home Welborne Garden Village development, with the initial properties set to be completed in the late spring.

Image 1: (L-R)Mark Thistlethwayte, Chairman of Buckland Group and Dominic Hare, Chief Executive Officer, Blenheim Image 6: (L-R) Roger File, Director, Pye Homes, Mark Thistlethwayte, Chairman of Buckland Group, Dominic Hare, Chief Executive Officer, Blenheim, John Beresford, Managing Director, Buckland Development

Blending traditional architecture with modern technology, Welborne is designed to be a sustainable, future-proof community featuring a range of homes from one to five bedrooms, alongside extensive green spaces and local amenities including shops, business premises and a pub and hotel.

In return, Buckland Group has gifted an oak tree to Pye Homes, from the Southwick Estate, marking the partnership between the organisations.

Roger File, Director at Pye Homes said: “We are incredibly proud to see this Rowan sapling, grown on the historic Blenheim Estate, take root at Welborne. It represents not only our commitment to creating sustainable, thriving communities but also the strong partnership we’ve built with Buckland Group. We look forward to a new chapter as we bring our passion for quality homes to Hampshire.”

Mark Thistlethwayte, Chairman, Buckland Group said: “Planting this Rowan sapling in the heart of Welborne marks a pioneering new joint venture partnership between Pye Homes and Buckland, creating a sustainable new community in Hampshire; beautiful homes built with extraordinary attention to detail surrounded by green space.

“We were very touched by the gift of the Rowan from Blenheim, and so the Southwick oak is a mark of our gratitude, a way of marking these exciting new beginnings.”