Blingo - Hip Hop Bingo comes to Portsmouth

Portsmouth, brace yourselves—Blingo Bingo is back, and it's bringing the party to Staggeringly Good Brewery once again. After a string of sold-out shows that left attendees raving about the epic vibes and unforgettable lip sync battles , this hip-hop-infused bingo night is set to light up your calendar on June 13, September 26, and November 14 .

Hosted by the dynamic duo of potty-mouthed pensioner Grandma Flash and her 87-year-old DJ (and part-time lover) Harry Spelvin, Blingo Bingo is not your average bingo night. Expect a wild mashup of classic bingo, banging hip-hop and RnB beats, lip sync battles, dance-offs, and more bling than you can throw a zimmer frame at .

Doors open at 7 PM, with the show kicking off at 8 PM. Tickets include reserved seating, so gather your crew and make sure to book under the same group name to sit together .

Don't miss out on the chance to experience this high-octane, hip-hop hilarity that has taken Portsmouth by storm. Whether you're in it for the outrageous prizes, the infectious energy, or just to see Grandma Flash and Harry Spelvin in action, Blingo Bingo promises a night of unfiltered fun and unforgettable memories.

Grab your tickets now and get ready to dab your way to glory!

★★★★★ "Awesome!" - Timeout

1 . Contributed Epic prizes & classic hip hop bangers at Blingo Bingo Portsmouth Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Old school bingo meets hip hop beats in this hilarious comedy show Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Hip Hop Bingo at Staggeringly Good Brewery Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Grandma Flash & DJ Harry Spelvin on the mic Photo: Submitted Photo Sales