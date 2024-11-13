Boost financial knowledge and confidence with free money management training sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We know, dealing with complicated money issues can be off-putting, especially if you’re feeling stretched financially, worried because your circumstances have changed or increasingly out of your depth. If this sounds like you, you’re not alone.

Citizens Advice Portsmouth (part of the Citizens Advice Solent East - CASE) are delighted to be working in the community; delivering free group and individual MoneyWorks sessions, helping to refresh or improve money skills and knowledge, boosting confidence and empowering people to make positive financial decisions.

MoneyWorks is a 3-year Community Training project, funded by the UK Government, as part of the Multiply Programme with Skills for Life; a nationwide initiative to improve adult numeracy, financial literacy and develop essential life skills.

If you don't always understand how budgeting, credit, borrowing and debt works, you may not be making the most of your money, struggling to stay in control of your finances or finding it harder to achieve your future goals.

Knowing where you are financially and managing your money effectively can help you to thrive and positively impact your health and wellbeing. Having a clear understanding of your circumstances helps you make informed decisions about your expenditure and saving, preventing overspending or spiralling debt.

We can unpick the complexities of day-to-day Budgeting, spending attitudes and priorities, saving buffers to build resilience, loan sharks, money saving on your essentials, benefits, discounts, eligible schemes and tariffs for income maximisation, credit options, borrowing products and guidance on debt.

MoneyWorks sessions are all about you, with relevant and practical information and advice for everyday life. They are engaging, informal and suitable for all.

Participants gain the necessary skills to avoid financial pitfalls and create their own financial action plan to put those skills into practice. We give every learner an information pack of resources to refer to when needed and make further referrals for specialist advice and support, if required.

Our bookable workshop sessions are free, confidential and impartial. They can be tailored for supported groups, employees, small community groups, households and individuals.