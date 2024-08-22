Boundary Oak School celebrates strong GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students, parents, and teachers from Boundary Oak School, an Independent Day and Boarding School in Wickham Road for children aged 2 to 16 years, are celebrating after achieving an overall GCSE pass rate of 93 per cent, compared to the national average of 70.4 per cent. The school had an impressive 9 per cent of students achieving grade 9.

The school was delighted to report their scholars achieved some exceptional value-added scores, adding +1.6 grades per subject, compared with baseline testing, relative to other schools nationwide based on their ability on entry. Boundary Oak commended their Junior School for preparing the scholars well for their secondary education after they all joined the independent school in Years 3 to 5.

Notable subject successes include 80 per cent of triple science students being awarded grade 8 and above, nearly 50 per cent of students achieved grade 7 or above in humanities, and 33 per cent of higher-tier maths achieved a grade 8 or above. French and Spanish students also outperformed baseline testing by nearly two grades.

Pictured left to right: Deputy Head Girl, Ramona and Head Boy, Oliver celebrating their results.

Head Boy, Oliver and Deputy Head Girl, Ramona have much to celebrate. Oliver achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8, while Ramona achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s. Both are excited to continue their studies at Peter Symonds next year and feel well prepared for college life.

Headteacher, Sophie Savage congratulated the students on their achievements. She said: We are delighted to share the success of our Year 11 students, who have achieved a pleasing set of GCSE results this year. These outcomes are a testament to their hard work, resilience, and the unwavering support of our dedicated staff.

At Boundary Oak School, we believe in nurturing the whole child, and this philosophy is reflected in our students' achievements both in and out of the classroom. While we celebrate their academic success, we are equally proud of the personal growth, creativity, and character they have developed during their time with us.

Our GCSE results are a culmination of our commitment to providing a well-rounded education that values each student's unique talents and abilities. We are proud of every pupil, not just for their academic accomplishments, but for the way they have embodied the values of our school community. Congratulations to all our students on their achievements. We look forward to supporting them as they take the next steps in their educational journeys.

Boundary Oak School prides itself on its ethos of fostering an enjoyment of learning and promoting a growth mindset, and these results are evidence of that. For more information about Boundary Oak, visit https://boundaryoakschool.co.uk/