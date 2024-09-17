Bournemouth University Secures 6,200 sq ft at Lakeside North Harbour for Midwifery Course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New teaching base in Portsmouth for Bournemouth University’s Midwifery course

Lakeside North Harbour, Portsmouth’s leading workspace, has announced a new lettings deal with Bournemouth University to create a new teaching base for their long-standing midwifery courses.

Taking over 6200 sq ft of office space, Bournemouth University will use this space as an intimate learning environment for the Midwifery and Health Sciences department, allowing students to gain first hand knowledge from fifteen academic midwives teaching and researching in the department.

When enrolling, students have the choice to study out of either the Bournemouth campus or the new Portsmouth midwifery campus, offering a learning opportunity for those who live in and around Portsmouth, the Isle of Wight, and southern Hampshire.

Bournemouth University Midwifery course 2023 cohort

With the midwifery course being an equal balance of theory and practice, the new space at Lakeside also benefits from closer links to the nearby Queen Alexandra hospital where students undertake practice learning placements and gain real world experience through interactions with women, families, fellow midwives and other health professionals.

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “I am proud to welcome Bournemouth University’s midwifery department to Lakeside and am inspired that we can use our space to create a positive impact for the local and national health sector.

“For the students and staff, who may split their time between Lakeside and the nearby QA hospital, as well as Isle of Wight and Hampshire Hospitals, the campus’ flexible, thriving and supportive work environment will surely match their needs perfectly and hope they thoroughly enjoy what we have to offer.”

Dr Catherine Angell, Associate Professor and Head of the Department For Midwifery and Health Sciences at Bournemouth University, said: “We feel that Lakeside North Harbour is an ideal location for our midwifery students in Portsmouth to be based. The site has a strong ‘campus atmosphere’ with coffee shops, plenty of green space and a shuttle bus service into the nearby city centre, making for an inviting place to study.

“It is no secret that the UK has suffered from a chronic shortage of midwives in the past, so we’re committed to creating a positive and encouraging environment for our students to learn. We firmly believe Lakeside gives us that platform to grow and empower the next generation of midwives.”

It is estimated that England has a shortage of around 2,500 midwives and the NHS has recently looked to expand its routes into the profession to create more opportunities for students from all backgrounds and increase retention.

Bournemouth University courses are validated by the Nursing and Midwifery Council and accredited by Unicef UK Baby Friendly Initiative with the Gold Award for achieving the Baby-Friendly sustainability standards.