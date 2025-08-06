Brave Specsavers team take on the Spinnaker Tower for charity

Five colleagues from the Specsavers Home Visits team that cover the Portsmouth area reached new heights recently – then rapidly came back down to earth – when they abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower for charity.

The plucky group – Sophie Mullins, Romany Langdon, Charlee Rowe, Zoe Pounder and Katie March – completed their challenge with smiles on their faces and raised £926 for Carers UK along the way.

Other members of the local team took on their own challenges for the cause, including sea swimming, cycling, walking and running.

Their efforts were all part of a national challenge for Specsavers Home Visits teams to raise as much money as possible for the charity this summer by travelling over 7,000 miles.

One of the team mid abseil.

That’s the distance it would take to travel around every Specsavers Home Visits location and Carers UK office in the UK.

Carers UK support unpaid carers across the nation by providing expert advice, information and support, connecting people so no one has to care alone, campaigning for lasting change, and innovating to find new ways to reach and support carers.

Julie Benson, Director of the Specsavers Home Visits team that covers Portsmouth – and the rest of the coastal region between New Milton and Hayling Island as far north as Stockbridge – says: ‘I’m really proud of the team for completing such a scary challenge. They were all incredibly brave. Our other colleagues did an amazing job fundraising too, and we’re so grateful for their efforts.’

If you’d like to support the team’s fundraising efforts after the event, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/specsaverssouthhampshireandiow.