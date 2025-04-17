Bringing science to life - one string at a time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Puppetry can help young audiences understand complex science, including cutting-edge enzyme research on plastic recycling

A new study explores how puppetry can be a fun and effective tool for helping young people understand complex scientific topics

The findings show that using creative methods, such as puppets, not only supports learning and builds confidence, but also inspires young people to explore future careers in science and engineering

The research highlights low-carbon biotechnological solutions for recycling plastic waste, focusing on enzyme-based biorecycling of PET (polyethylene terephthalate), the common plastic used in packaging

New research led by the University of Portsmouth has revealed how puppetry and other creative methods can effectively make complex scientific topics, such as plastic recycling, more understandable and engaging for diverse audiences.

The article, published by UCL Press, highlights how the project ‘Puppets as Engineers of the Imagination’, explores using performing objects to communicate scientific topics. This project was supported by the Royal Academy of Engineering under the Ingenious grants scheme.

The project used various methods, including puppetry workshops, to spark discussions and improve communication between engineers and individuals aged 14 to 16. By bringing together community groups, young people, and engineers, it highlighted important topics such as plastic-degrading enzymes and their role in plastic recycling.

The workshops incorporated shadow puppetry, scrap puppet making, and collage techniques, inspiring participants to think creatively through games and hands-on activities, such as crafting junk puppets from waste and designing shadow-puppet enzymes from Perspex.

This included the "exquisite corpse" game, where scientists collaboratively made surrealist-inspired art. Engineers were also given sketchbooks to explore creative ideas for community workshops, providing a space for imagination outside of their usual day-to-day responsibilities.

Key findings:

Puppetry can be used as a co-creation method to increase aspirations in young people toward careers in engineering

Art-science public engagement can increase use of facilitation and participatory techniques in the sciences and engineering

Co-creative methods can increase the confidence of individuals to design and implement engagement programmes, with increased motivation to do more public engagement with audiences

Findings also revealed that 86 per cent of young people gained a better understanding of the roles engineers play, while 79 per cent of participants discovered how engineering affects their everyday lives.

Additionally, engineers also reported increased confidence using arts-based methods for public engagement. This approach enabled them to practice explaining complex concepts in simpler terms, making their expertise easier to grasp.

Project lead Brooke Wain, researcher at the University of Portsmouth, said: “This project was an exciting opportunity to bridge the gap between science and the arts, encouraging scientists to step outside traditional methods and communicate their research in more creative, accessible ways. By fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration, we explored how tools like puppetry and interactive workshops can make complex scientific ideas not only easier to understand but also more engaging.

“The collaboration reminded us that creativity has a crucial role to play in how we connect with people, and that science doesn’t always need to be explained in a lab coat. Overall, the project demonstrated how creative methods can bridge gaps not only between disciplines, but also between researchers and the wider public. We showed that science is accessible to everyone.”

“Building on the increased public distrust in science post-COVID, the project also provided engineers with valuable opportunities to demonstrate their expertise, reinforcing the importance of communicating their work clearly to younger or non-specialist audiences,” added Miss Wain.

Dr Matt Smith, from the School of Architecture, Art and Design, said: “Puppetry is a powerful tool for engaging people with complex science, like enzymes and the circular economy of plastic waste. It helps transform tricky concepts into something tangible, boosting confidence in young scientists and enabling them to communicate cutting-edge research effectively.

“I’ve previously created puppet shows with biologists, covering topics like asthma awareness through a dragon who had lost his puff. As part of this research, we used similar engaging and inspiring puppetry techniques to captivate audiences.”

The project highlights its collaboration with scientists from the University’s Centre for Enzyme Innovation (CEI) and newly established P3EB (Preventing Plastic Pollution via Engineering Biology) hub, whose research focuses on developing transformative enzyme-enabled solutions for the circular recycling of plastics, addressing an urgent environmental challenge.

The team uses engineering biology to develop sustainable recycling alternatives to help reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste.