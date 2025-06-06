Britain’s Got Talent’s “Mini David Attenborough” becomes Birdworld’s ‘Naturally Playful’ Ambassador

A 10-year-old wildlife enthusiast and finalist on Britain’s Got Talent has been named Birdworld’s new ‘Naturally Playful’ Ambassador, ahead of the launch of its multi-million-pound play zone.

The UK’s largest bird Park announced the appointment of Aneeshwar Kunchala as it gears up for the grand reveal of its eagerly anticipated outdoor play zone, which is designed to inspire adventure, imagination and a deeper connection with nature.

Aneeshwar, who shot to fame on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2022, has captured hearts across the nation with his passionate advocacy for conservation and inspiring work around wildlife protection.

Last year, he was awarded the Diana Award - the charity set up in memory of the late Princess Diana - for “inspiring millions” with his conservation work, TV documentaries and YouTube videos. The schoolboy also holds a Guinness World Record for being the youngest documentary presenter for his Six Ways to Save Our Planet, and the youngest newspaper columnist.

Matt Hill, Birdworld Director and Aneeshwar Kunchala

“Aneeshwar’s enthusiasm and knowledge make him the perfect fit to lead Birdworld’s ‘Naturally Playful’ campaign - an initiative that encourages families and children to explore, play and learn about the environment in creative and meaningful ways,” said Woodies Wheeler-Bennett, Birdworld’s Marketing Manager.

“His energy, curiosity and passion for wildlife speak directly to what we’re creating here - a space where children can explore, play and build a lifelong connection with nature.”

Birdworld’s new outdoor play area, and the autumn launch of its 1,700 sq ft indoor play zone, both aim to combine fun and education - providing interactive, nature-inspired spaces where young visitors can connect with wildlife through play. From sensory trails to imaginative climbing structures, the zones are designed to reflect the Park’s conservation ethos while delivering engaging experiences for children of all ages.

Aneeshwar will be featured in a series of videos and will make on-site appearances, sharing his love for the natural world and encouraging children to explore nature in fun, hands-on ways.

Aneeshwar Kunchala - Birdworld's new 'naturally playful' ambassador

He said: “I’m so excited to be working with Birdworld. I love how they care for so many incredible species and are helping people learn about nature. I can’t wait for everyone to see the new play zones - they’re going to be amazing!”

Families are encouraged to sign up to the Park’s new Early Birds scheme to be the first to hear about the latest developments - and be in with a chance of receiving an invitation to the VIP launch events for the new play areas.