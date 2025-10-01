Britpop Revolution return the the Wedgewood Rooms

The massively popular band Britpop Revolution are returning to the Wedgewood Rooms on Friday 17th October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band sold out the venue last year and tickets are expected to sell fast.

The band who have wowed audiences from festivals in Somerset to Wickham are set to play an extended set of Britpop classics from the likes of Oasis, Blur, James, Verve, Stone Roses, Primal Scream, Jam and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have said they have some great guest performers from very popular bands on the night with some surprises in store.

Advert for the gig

Support comes from Samzara, one of the area's most popular up-and-coming young bands and former Battle of The Band winners Sidetracked.

Tickets are just £10 from the Wedgewood Rooms website. If last year is anything to go by tickets will go fast. If you saw the amazing Oasis shows in the summer or even missed out, this really is a gig you shouldn't miss.