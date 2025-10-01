Britpop Revolution return the the Wedgewood Rooms

By john seymour
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 17:28 BST
The massively popular band Britpop Revolution are returning to the Wedgewood Rooms on Friday 17th October.

The band sold out the venue last year and tickets are expected to sell fast.

Most Popular

The band who have wowed audiences from festivals in Somerset to Wickham are set to play an extended set of Britpop classics from the likes of Oasis, Blur, James, Verve, Stone Roses, Primal Scream, Jam and many more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have said they have some great guest performers from very popular bands on the night with some surprises in store.

Advert for the gigplaceholder image
Advert for the gig

Support comes from Samzara, one of the area's most popular up-and-coming young bands and former Battle of The Band winners Sidetracked.

Tickets are just £10 from the Wedgewood Rooms website. If last year is anything to go by tickets will go fast. If you saw the amazing Oasis shows in the summer or even missed out, this really is a gig you shouldn't miss.

Related topics:Oasis
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice