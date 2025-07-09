Brits risk leaving homes wide open in airport panic: are you one of them?

As the summer getaway rush kicks off, new research from Heathrow Express reveals a shocking trend: Brits are risking their home security in the mad dash to catch their flights. From leaving windows wide open to skipping alarms and forgetting to lock front doors, holidaymakers are sacrificing safety for speed — with some cities like Sunderland showing nearly 4 in 10 leaving their doors unlocked! And it’s the younger crowd (aged 25-34) leading the risky charge.

With nearly 200,000 flights a day expected across the UK in July, this careless habit could be opening the door for opportunistic burglars - just when families should be focused on relaxing.

The good news? Heathrow Express offers a fast, reliable 15-minute non-stop ride from London Paddington to Heathrow Central - helping travellers save time and secure their homes properly before jetting off.

Heathrow Express is highlighting how better journey planning can help travellers avoid these compromises. Its non-stop 15-minute service between London Paddington and Heathrow Central offers a quicker, more predictable route to the airport, giving passengers precious time back to secure their homes properly before setting off.

And with fares starting from just £10 when booked up to 45 days in advance, travellers who plan ahead not only reduce last-minute stress but also benefit from better value - making it easier to leave home prepared, not panicked. Families also benefit, with children under 15 travelling free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Aoife Considine, Business Lead & Director at Heathrow Express, said: “Time-panicked Brits are taking risks with home security in the rush to make their flight. That’s exactly the kind of pressure our service is designed to ease.

With our fast and reliable journey to the airport, travellers can plan their time more confidently - giving them the time to lock up properly and leave home feeling in control.

We want everyone’s holiday to start on the right note – calm, prepared, and secure.”