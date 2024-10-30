Bus Passenger Growth Soars Following Major Improvements

Stagecoach is proud to announce the resounding success of Service 18, a key bus route in Portsmouth, running from Paulsgrove to Southsea, which has seen passenger numbers rise by over 40% since September 2023.

After taking over the route as part of a contract with Portsmouth City Council, Stagecoach have worked hand-in-hand with the council to deliver significant improvements, resulting in substantial passenger growth and enhanced reliability.

In February 2024, weekend services were upgraded from an hourly frequency to a bus every 30 minutes. This adjustment has already yielded impressive results, with a 70% increase in Saturday passengers and over 90% on Sundays compared to previous years. These enhancements were made possible through additional funding provided by Portsmouth City Council as part of their Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

Recognising the need for extended service hours, Stagecoach also introduced evening buses in February, with the last service now departing after 23:00. This change has been met with high demand, with over 2,500 passengers using the evening service each month.

Side of Service 18 bus

Marc Reddy, Managing Director for Stagecoach South, said:

“Since taking over Service 18, we are incredibly proud of the significant improvements made to the bus route. This achievement reflects the strength of our partnership with Portsmouth City Council and the dedication of our team.”

Councillor Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council has also praised the partnership stating:“Stagecoach has worked closely with us to help implement our Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan, which is designed to improve bus services in the city and get more passengers using the bus. We are delighted to see the increase in passenger usage on the number 18 bus route and are dedicated to improving our network together.”

Passengers have shared their delight at the enhanced reliability and frequency of Service 18. One customer remarked:

Rear of Service 18 bus

“It’s much better. I used to get fed up of waiting in the cold and the bus never arrived.”Grant Baker, a long-standing bus driver for Stagecoach, has also seen the difference:“Since the improvements to Service 18, I’ve noticed a significant increase in its reliability. Passengers have shared positive feedback, often commenting on how friendly and helpful all the drivers have been.”

As passenger numbers continue to grow, Stagecoach remains committed to providing reliable, customer-focused bus services, and further improvements are planned to ensure even better service for Portsmouth residents.