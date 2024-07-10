Call for talented local youngsters to appear in Cinderella at Fareham Live this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Imagine Theatre gets ready to bring Cinderella to brand new Fareham Live this festive season, a call has been put out for talented young dancers aged between 9-16 and in school years 4-11 to perform on stage in the Junior Ensemble alongside TV and Dancing sensations AJ & Curtis Pritchard this festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open auditions will be hosted on Sat 7th September at Fareham College. The auditions will see the youngsters learn a routine and perform as a group to an audition panel. Any child of the right age regardless of their experience can attend to try out for the show.

Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre, the award-winning pantomime producer said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ahead of each pantomime season we host open auditions across the UK to find talented youngsters to join our professional cast on stage to bring the panto magic alive. As much as the participants dancing ability what we really look for is that ‘something’ that brings an extra bit of sparkle to the performance, so welcome people of any ability to come along and give it a go!

AJ and Curtis

We remain one of the few UK wide panto producers who hold these open auditions as we firmly believe in offering youngsters from every background and with all levels of experience the chance to be part of pantomime and the opportunity to work in a professional company, maybe for the first time.

Many of the stars we work with tell us that performing in the Junior Ensemble in their local pantomimes was what sparked their love of theatre and led them in their career choices. We have also worked with some wonderful young people in our pantomimes and have seen many go on to do wonderful things in theatre and it is our aim to continue to nurture this talent every year.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to bring that little bit extra to this year’s pantomime you can find out more about the auditions, including further information on age and attendance requirements at www.farehamlive.co.uk or www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.