Cape Verde Experience Unveils New Island-Hopping Adventure and Unique Hotels

By Louise Thomas
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 10:36 BST
Cape Verde Experience has announced an exciting expansion to its holiday collection for 2025/26, showcasing the diversity of Cape Verde’s islands with its brand new island-hopping itinerary and authentic hotel additions.

Renowned for offering the widest choice of Cape Verde holidays from the UK, the Fareham based tour operator has launched its Islands of Contrasttour. The itinerary pairs two dramatically different islands — the golden beaches and laid-back vibe of Sal, with the lush, mountainous landscapes of São Nicolau. Perfect for holidaymakers seeking both relaxation and discovery, the tour combines unwinding on Sal’s turquoise shores with the opportunity to explore São Nicolau’s striking lava beaches, extinct volcano, scenic valleys, national park and colonial town.

In addition to its new tour, Cape Verde Experience has expanded its hand-picked hotel collection, featuring authentic and characterful properties. New additions span five islands, cater to every taste and include the following:

Sal - A beach-lover's paradise, with long stretches of sand met by the turquoise ocean:

Fogo - Casa Marisaplaceholder image
Fogo - Casa Marisa

Royal Horizon Ponta Sino: Guests can unwind at the newly opened Royal Horizon Ponta Sino, a luxurious five-star beachfront hotel ideal for families

Melia Llana: This adults-only resort offers VIP upgrades with exclusive access to multiple resorts, bars, spa treatments and more.

Fogo – On the unique island of Fogo with its live volcano two new additions include:

Casa Marisa: providing a unique location within the crater of Pico do Fogo for an unforgettable overnight stay next to the sleeping volcano.

Sao Nicolauplaceholder image
Sao Nicolau

Casa Colonial Koenig Guest House: This atmospheric colonial-style guest house offers characterful touches and a warm welcome.

São Nicolau – A lesser-known island relatively untouched boasting spectacular, dramatic scenery:

Casa Patio Hotel: This family-run hotel provides a tranquil setting near Tarrafal’s stunning black sand beach. Guests can enjoy hiking, mountain biking and exploring traditional villages, as well as the main town of Ribeira Brava where they can stroll cobbled streets, browse local markets and sample Creole cuisine - just a few of the many treats in store.

Santo Antão - An island where towering green peaks and fertile craters meet cliff-hanging towns:

Hotel Paul Paradis: Hikers can discover the lush valleys of Santo Antão from this serene hotel, an idyllic nature retreat for adults.

Boa Vista - Blessed by vast stretches of untouched golden sand beaches:

Oasis White Hotel: This modern coastal hotel features a rooftop pool with great sea views and easy access to island highlights such as whale watching and desert dune adventures.

Holiday packages start from £799pp, including flights from seven UK airports, UK airport lounge access and private resort transfers.

For more information visit Capeverde.co.uk or call 01489 866998.

