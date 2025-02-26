Care home for veterans calls out for volunteers

A care home run by a charity which supports navy veterans is calling out for volunteers who have some spare time and would like to give back to older members of the community. Admiral Jellicoe House in Southsea is run by The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust (The RNBT) and cares for veterans of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, some of whom are now living with dementia.

The Trust is asking people who have as little as one hour a week to give to come along and help where they can. Volunteer opportunities include chatting to and reminiscing with residents, getting involved with activities, helping residents get about the Home, walking with them to the park, gardening, serving meals, driving the minibus and simply being an extra pair of hands.

Sarina Bailey, Wellbeing Coordinator at Admiral Jellicoe House, says:“Our residents have dedicated their lives and careers to serving the country and it’s our privilege to support them now they need a bit of extra help. Admiral Jellicoe House is a very happy home and we’re lucky that we have some real characters living here!

“The volunteers we have are fabulous and love coming here to spend time with our wonderful residents. Volunteering is such a great way of getting out and about, making new friends and gaining a sense of wellbeing by doing something good in the community. The residents get so much out of our volunteers, but the volunteers get something too – it’s definitely a role that benefits everyone.”

Nola Daubeney from Waterlooville has been volunteering at Admiral Jellicoe House for 2 years. She says:

“I’m a former Wren, so I find volunteering in the naval care home very rewarding. Since going I’ve started up a ‘Knit and Natter’ group. The knitting has dropped a few stitches but the nattering is fab – any excuse to have a cuppa with the residents!

“As a pensioner I would probably only be sitting around at home otherwise. Volunteering is so rewarding and it’s my way of giving something back. I love it!”

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering opportunities at Admiral Jellicoe House can call Corinne on 02394 216308. Information on the home can be found at https://rnbt.org.uk/admiral-jellicoe-house-care-home/.