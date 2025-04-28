Care home invites community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fareham care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

On Thursday, May 8, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Redlands Lane, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed celebration.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Parker Meadows, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, entertainment and dancing as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Residents at Parker Meadows are all set to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Team members will turn back the clock as they adorn fancy dress from the wartime era, while entertainers ‘Uke-Annot be Serious!’ will get everyone’s toes tapping with songs from decades gone by. Buffet-style refreshments will also be available.

Resident Kay Farrington, aged 90, shared her memories from the war.

She said: “My father was in the war, so I didn’t know him until I was 11 – he was a stranger to me. I remember raiders were coming over every day, and we knew the specific sounds of the German planes and the English planes. We also knew the sounds of the ‘Doodlebug’ flying bomb – a sound I still remember today. When the engine stopped, the bomb fell.

“War should never be forgotten. As each generation passes, we need to remember the fallen.”

Lukasz Mikolaj Irzabek, general manager at Parker Meadows, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the community to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“The event is a chance to re-awaken old memories and offers a meaningful way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with others and celebrate a momentous event in our history.

“As we approach VE Day, residents have been sharing their cherished stories from wartime Britain – it’s been so inspiring to hear their experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Parker Meadows for a nostalgic and heartwarming day to remember!”