Care home joins forces with local community for litter pick

The event, organised by the team at Bere Grove, saw staff, residents’ families, and local volunteers work together to collect rubbish from nearby streets, parks, and public spaces. The initiative is part of Bere Grove’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and environmental responsibility.

"We’re proud to be part of such a supportive and environmentally conscious community," said Triinu Org, General Manager at Bere Grove Care Home. "Events like this not only help keep our surroundings clean but also gives everyone the chance to stay active, feel included, and give back to the community.” We enjoyed welcoming everyone involved back to the home for refreshments and warm sausage rolls after the event.”

Equipped with gloves, litter pickers, and high spirits, the team collected several bags of waste over the course of the morning, helping to improve the local environment and raise awareness about the importance of looking after shared public spaces.

One community member who joined the clean-up commented: "It was lovely to see everyone coming together. The staff were full of enthusiasm and it’s great to see a local care home making a positive difference locally."

The team at Bere Grove hopes to make the litter pick a regular event and encourages other local groups to join in future efforts.

