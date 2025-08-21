Care home surprises beach-loving Janette, 88, with Southsea birthday trip

Janette Wilson, aged 88, moved into Queen Elizabeth Park Care Home in 2022 when her dementia needs required additional support.

Janette is the mother of care home manager Heather De-Ninis. She said: “The team here are truly outstanding, so when it came to choosing a home for Mum there was no question. I can’t thank the team enough for all they do for her and all our residents, they are incredible.”

The home has 77 ensuite bedrooms and offers residential, nursing, respite, end-of-life care and specialist dementia care.

Prior to moving into Queen Elizabeth Park, Janette lived in Liss and enjoyed many trips to Southsea beach front. As a birthday treat, Heather and the home’s team arranged for all the family to surprise Janette with a Southsea Beach trip.

“Mum spent years going down to the coast,” Heather continued. “She lived in Essex at one point, and she used to go to Margate on holidays and would take the children there. We all loved the whole day. Whilst Mum was not able to say anything, as her speech is going, seeing the happiness on her face when she was eating her ice cream is a memory I will keep forever.

“It’s not often all the family get together and with Mum’s health sadly declining we wanted to make the birthday extra special. It was brilliant to have all her children and grandchildren around her. Even Diva the dog, who comes into our home every day to say hi to the residents, joined us for the day.

“It was so special for us all to have been able to create those memories and we could not be happier that we were able to do this.”

The family met at Clarence Pier, walked along the promenade and enjoyed refreshments at Janette’s favorite fish and chip shop. The family sat outside so Janette could enjoy the sounds of the sea gulls and the fun fair.

Along with her love for the beach, in her younger days Janette loved to go horse riding and play tennis, even enjoying a trip to Wimbledon. She was a chef and trained at the London School of Cookery. Nowadays Janette loves to listen to music, she loves to be pampered, and she enjoys the home’s sensory therapy sessions called Namaste Care, along with her fellow residents.

Jackie Avenell the home’s lifestyle coordinator said. “It’s really important to us that we support our residents to keep enjoying the things they love as well as finding new activities they enjoy.

“Janette loved her birthday trip, and it was such a sensory experience, which can be incredibly powerful for people living with dementia. The sound of the sea, the smell of salt in the air and the feel of the breeze. All these details can spark recognition and joy and it’s wonderful for us to know that Janette and her family were able to share those moments.”

“When they returned, we all asked Janette how her day at the beach was and she had the biggest smile on her face and that said it all!”

The home’s dedicated activities team supports residents to enjoy a fun, adventurous lifestyle. They run regular boat trips from Swing Bridge and have access to a minibus for days out and trips to places of interest.

