Care home to host community menopause café

Bere Grove Care Home, Gales Rise, Horndean is inviting residents, families, staff, and members of the local community to an informative and welcoming ‘Menopause Café’ on Saturday 15 November at 10am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is designed to raise awareness and deepen understanding of menopause, an important yet often overlooked stage of life that affects many women and their loved ones. Whether you’re experiencing it yourself, supporting someone who is, or simply curious to learn more, come and join us.

Guests will hear from Caroline Hellier from the Menopause Cafe, a menopause advocate, who will lead a discussion and available to answer any questions. The event aims to create an open, supportive environment for sharing experiences, asking questions, and learning practical ways to support wellbeing during menopause and perimenopause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is open to everyone in the community, women, men, partners friends and family. Menopause affects us all, directly or indirectly, and it’s time to break the silence, share experiences and support each other.

Bere Grove Care Home

Refreshment will be provided at this free event, open to everyone. No booking is necessary. For more information or to reserve a place, please contact Bere Grove Care Home on [email protected] or 023 9200 5910.