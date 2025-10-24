Care home wins ‘Micro Provider of the Year’ award

RMD care team collecting their award for Micro Provider of the Year

This incredible recognition celebrates our commitment to excellence in care. We’re especially honoured to have been nominated for our staff retention as it is testament to the supportive culture we have driven together.

Last nights Andor Awards took place aboard the Dixie Queen Paddle Steamer as carers from across the UK enjoyed a 3 course meal at this black tie event.

RMD Care, owners and managers of Cams Ridge Care and Nursing Home in Portchester, were nominated for outstanding leadership, strong staff retention and consistency of care. Many members of their care teams have worked for them for decades! Their dedication means residents are always cared for by familiar and trusted faces. Long standing staff retention is also testament to the supportive culture RMD Care has driven across all of their 6 homes.

The evening shone the light on those who dedicate their lives to caring for others, from outstanding professionals in the social sector to unseen heroes working tirelessly in our communities.

Cams Ridge and RMD Care team photo before winning their award

Care touches everyone at some point in their lives and it is essential that we support those who provide it. Care workers are the lifeblood of our communities yet are often undervalued and face immense pressure. Their dedication deserves recognition. Last night was a celebration of these people.

Abbas Merali, CEO of RMD Care said: "Congratulations to everyone at Cams Ridge and RMD Care. I’m so proud of all of the teams and this was a well-deserved award."

RMD Care is family run has been operating for over 30 years, always ensuring each resident is provided with the best quality and homely care. We operate 6 homes across the South on England all with an inspected and CQC rated Good. We invest in our team and proud not to have any agency staff across our homes. Our dedicated and compassionate care team provide residential dementia care tailored to the needs of our residents.