Carswell Gould in finals of two top marketing awards for its New Zealand government campaign

Carswell Gould integrated marketing agency is celebrating being shortlisted for two major international marketing awards, following the success of its trailblazing campaign for the New Zealand government.

The dynamic agency has been named as a finalist for the prestigious Drum Awards, and is also in the running for the B2B Marketing Awards, recognising its exceptional work for the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) #SeeTomorrowFirst campaign.

The campaign showcased New Zealand’s thriving health, financial and general tech sectors, highlighting the potential for investment, talent, and technological innovation. Carswell Gould’s bespoke, omni-channel marketing strategy successfully amplified New Zealand’s tech scene to a global audience.

Gareth Miller, Managing Director of Carswell Gould, said:

“We are thrilled to be named finalists for two top marketing awards, recognising our impactful work with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

“Our campaign focused on elevating New Zealand's tech sector in the UK and beyond, connecting tech decision-makers with New Zealand’s cutting-edge innovations. The results speak for themselves.”

Key results from the campaign include a 2.9 million reach, 190% above target, and 7.5k B2B website visits. LinkedIn follower growth also surged by 79%, driven by geotargeted programmatic digital advertising, PR, social media campaigns, and partnerships with key industry influencers and bodies.

Gareth added: “We take pride in creating bespoke marketing strategies that reflect our clients' ambitions, and it was an honour to support the New Zealand government’s global economic development. Competing with global heavyweights while staying true to our roots is a testament to the talent and creativity within our team.”

Carswell Gould's blend of strategic marketing, creativity, and digital expertise continues to position its clients at the forefront of their industries, forging connections with influencers and thought leaders across the globe.

For more information on Carswell Gould visit www.carswellgould.co.uk