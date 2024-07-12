Cathedral displays hundreds of children's clay sculptures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LUCY Claridge ruined a t-shirt creating her clay model – but she felt it was worth it.

The clay figure made by the 11-year-old from Alverstoke C of E Junior School is just one of more than 1,000 unique sculptures now on display in Portsmouth Cathedral.

Year 6 pupils from C of E schools across Portsmouth and Winchester dioceses each created their own individual clay sculpture in the style of British artist Anthony Gormley. They then brought their figures to their local cathedral for a Leavers’ Service to mark the end of primary school – creating mass art installations at both Portsmouth and Winchester Cathedrals.

The theme of the year-long schools project was ‘Gamechangers’, as pupils were invited to think about those who make a difference to our society – and how they could be ‘gamechangers’ too. Anthony Gormley was just one example of someone who had done so in the art world.

Pupils from St Matthew's C of E Primary School in Blackmoor, with some of the clay sculptures

“I didn’t wear an apron to make my clay figure, so I ruined my t-shirt – but I don’t mind,” said Lucy. “I love the fact that each of the figures is a certain height, and they all look so good together.”

Portsmouth Cathedral has hosted more than 1,300 Year 6 pupils over four days of activity workshops and Leavers’ Services, from July 9-12. That means hundreds of clay figures are now standing in the ancient east end of our cathedral.

Diocesan director of education Jeff Williams told pupils: “If you look at the statues, you’ll see that – like us – every single one of them is different! On some of them we can even see your fingerprints. They have been moulded just like you. When people look at these statues, they will be inspired!”

The Year 6 pupils from church schools across south-east Hampshire and the Isle of Wight came to the cathedral for one of the four days. They were given the chance to take part in workshops during the morning, including creating wire angels and prayer pyramids, learning more about singing, and exploring the cathedral’s heritage.

Year 6 pupils make wire angels during workshops at Portsmouth Cathedral

There was a Leavers’ Service on each afternoon, during which pupils and school staff join in worship songs, lead prayers and receive candles they can light during the next year when they gather for collective worship.

The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, led two of the four services, blessing clay figures as they were brought to the front. He talked to the children about Jude Bellingham’s role as a gamechanger for the England football team. He asked the 11-year-olds who might have been a gamechanger in Bellingham’s life, including his parents, friends and those who helped to develop his skills.

“I can’t be a gamechanger like Jude Bellingham, but we can all be gamechangers in our own way,” he said. “Look at your hands and feet. I believe God gave us hands to act kindly towards others and feet to move to those who need help. When you move to your new schools, don’t forget that you have been made to be a gamechanger!”

Eleven-year-old Amelia-Mae Allen from St George’s C of E Primary School in Portsmouth, said: “I like how the statues are all different. I liked making mine a lot, as I like the feel of the clay. Seeing them all displayed here is great – they look like a real crowd!”

For more details, see www.portsmouth.anglican.org