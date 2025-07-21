Celebrating 17 Years of Physio-logical: Empowering Our Community to Move Well, Feel Better, and Live Fully

The team at Physio-logical is proudly celebrating 17 years of helping people live active, pain-free lives through hands-on physiotherapy and personalised care. From treating patients in her one-bedroom house in Basingstoke to running a thriving clinic in the beautiful Stansted Park estate, founder and Clinical Director Natalie March has always had one mission: “To restore, maintain and enhance people’s wellbeing and physical activity, so they can live a better life.”

From Olympic Treatment Rooms to Local Villages

Natalie’s proudest professional moment came in 2012, when she was selected to treat Olympic windsurfing and sailing athletes at the London 2012 Games in Weymouth.

But she’s equally proud of the work the Physio-logical team continues to do in the local community.

Physio-logical Team Celebrating 17 Years helping our local community with their niggle, aches and pains. Left to right; Gemma Rogers, Natalie March, James Morris, Josie Blagbrough, Kate Lawton.

This includes delivering free Falls Prevention Workshops and Talks, also being part of the Live Longer Better Campaign, helping older adults regain confidence, strength, and balance.

“Too many people believe losing mobility is just a part of ageing,” says Natalie. “We’re here to show it doesn’t have to be. We’re helping people reduce their falls risk, build strength, and live more independently.”

Award-Winning Community Care

In 2025, Natalie was honoured with a Community Award by the Local Mayor in recognition of her dedication to local wellbeing.

The clinic was also proud to be a Portsmouth Community Business of the Year Finalist, reflecting their commitment to making a real difference to people’s lives.

Over the years, the team has also raised more than £12,000 for charities including Rowans Hospice, Cancer Research UK, Macmillan, and Sage House Dementia Support, through mountain climbs, races, and even abseiling the Spinnaker Tower!

Supporting Over 7,850 Patients Locally

Now based in a peaceful converted stable block at Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle the Physio-logical team includes; Natalie March – Clinical Director & Chartered Physiotherapist, James Morris – Clinical Lead Sports Therapist, Josie Blagbrough – Chartered Physiotherapist, Kate Lawton – Sports Massage Therapist, Gemma Rogers – Receptionist & Customer Service Administrator

Together, they’ve treated more than 7,850 patients and earned over 220 five-star Google reviews.

Exciting news, we have two new Physiotherapists joining our team over the next couple of months too.

New Services: Wellbeing Memberships

As part of its ongoing commitment to long-term health, Physio-logical recently launched a Wellbeing Membership Plan.

“We MOT our cars—why not do the same for our bodies?” says Myles, 82, one of the clinic’s members. “Thanks to regular care at Physio-logical, I’m still walking daily and living life to the full.”

What Patients Say

“I’ve been pain-free since seeing Physio-logical and following their personalised plan. Highly recommend.” – Raymond W.

Would You Like to Live a Pain-Free and Active Life?

Whether you’re recovering from surgery, managing arthritis, or preparing for a race Physio-logical is here to help.

We offer; Hands-on Physiotherapy, Sports Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, Sports Massage, Falls prevention sessions. Pre + Post-op rehab and wellbeing membership plans

To find out more, go to www.physio-logical.net