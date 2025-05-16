Celebrating excellence – VOS has earned prestigious accreditation!

With this week being Mental Health Awareness Week, Veterans Outreach Support (VOS) is incredibly proud to announce that we have received 'Quality Network for Veterans Mental Health Services (QNVMHS )' accreditation from the Royal College of Psychiatrists – this is an amazing achievement for our charity!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an enormous accomplishment to receive this quality accreditation, which requires robust processes and policies to ensure our VOS service users can access quality mental health and wellbeing support.

The application process for this accreditation was led by our Care Manager and Deputy CEO, Sharon Wemyss who said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud to have received this accreditation, marking a significant milestone for VOS in enhancing mental health care for veterans and their families. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering dedication and the hard work of our team. It emphasises our commitment to supporting veterans and their families through a rigorous peer-review process, ensuring they receive the best possible care.”

VOS Staff with Certificate

Ian Millen, VOS CEO added:

“Achieving accreditation is no accident - it’s the result of dedication, passion, lots of hard work and resilience. This is an ongoing process driven by the desire to continually learn and improve services for Veterans, their families and carers and the wider Veteran community. It is such a remarkable accomplishment – well done everyone!”

QNVMHS uses a multi-disciplinary approach to quality improvement in veterans’ mental health services. A key component of their work is the sharing of best practice by listening to and being led by staff, veterans and their family members/carers. Our accreditation has been granted until 12th December 2027 and will be reviewed annually.

More about this accreditation here.

More info about Veterans Outreach Support here