Celebrating success at official opening of car park – the end of the beginning

On 11th July 2025, the Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Kirsten Bradley joined us to officially open the new carpark at Alverstoke Parish Centre.

Our objective was to celebrate the completion of Phase One of the Alverstoke Parish Centre Regeneration project and acknowledge the contributions made by the community in support of the re-development.

The project started in 2015; planning permission was granted for Plan A in March 2020 and applications were made for Capital Grants during 2022/23 after the lockdown. However, financial crisis was followed by energy crisis. There was no appetite from funders to support our plan to build a new community centre, as their energies were focused on supporting those charities and communities suffering greatest hardship.

The Project was revised and planning permission was granted in January this year for our alternative Plan B which will meet the essential requirements set by Plan A, by building in stages, an annexe, extension to the hall and refurbish the current building.

Celebrating Success marks the completion of Phase 1 of the building project consisting of :-

Construction a new car park, providing accessible parking and a well-lit footpath,

Installation of solar power and battery storage,

Removal of asbestos, replacements soffits, fascias and guttering.

First and foremost, it celebrates the contribution of all of those who have made this possible:

Individuals - who have made generous donations

- who have made generous donations Veolia - whose grant has financed the solar panels, battery storage, roof repairs, and new soffits, fascias and guttering.

- whose grant has financed the solar panels, battery storage, roof repairs, and new soffits, fascias and guttering. Sponsors – who have provided generous support for our events

– who have provided generous support for our events Supporters – a huge number of enthusiastic residents who support the many different fundraising events organised in the past 10 years. These events have brought the community together and have contributed over £80,000 to the building fund.

– a huge number of enthusiastic residents who support the many different fundraising events organised in the past 10 years. These events have brought the community together and have contributed over £80,000 to the building fund. Volunteers who:

who: open their gardens to make the AG Walkabout possible,

organise and cater events, make posters, print tickets, source raffle prizes, set up the hall, and pack it all away

make dozens of cakes, sausage rolls, sandwiches, serve tea and cake and wash up

manage the project – keeping the momentum going until the redevelopment is complete.

The fund raised to date is in excess of £560,000 – an amazing total that has come from the sale of a church property, individual donations, pledges from individuals and GBC, fundraising events, a grant from Veolia (via the Landfill Communities Fund), sponsorship, interest on savings and gift aid.

Fundraising continues for the next Phase

For more information please see our website: www.alverstokeparishcentre.org.uk

or “Like” us on Facebook Alverstoke New Parish Centre | Facebook

Alverstoke Parish Centre Regeneration Project is an authorised committee of St Mary’s Alverstoke PCC. Registered Charity Name - St Mary’s Alverstoke PCC No. 1130178