Celebration of creative talent at Portsmouth High School
This week the creative talents of Portsmouth High School’s GCSE and A Level students were showcased at the annual Art and Design Technology Exhibition held in the Art Atrium at the senior school.
The school was delighted to welcome the Deputy Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, the Mayor and Mayor’s Consort of Fareham and the Mayor and Mayoress of Gosport as well as other local dignitaries including Councillor Chris Attwell.
The Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Vernon-Jackson, said, ‘There is some tremendous talent on display tonight and it is a privilege to be invited.’
A Level student Keilidh said:
‘The entire department has supported me so much over my time at PHS. Particular thanks to Mrs Rawlinson for all her hard work in helping me with my Design Technology. It has been wonderful to see the whole exhibition come together.'
Portsmouth High School alumnae returning included former Chair of Governors, Mrs Anne McMeehan Roberts (Class of 1972) and Mrs Ann Clark (Class of 1965) plus former art and creative design staff Mrs Lesley Forbes and Mr Graeme Field
Head of Creative Arts Faculty, Mrs Emma Noble, said:
The Art and Design Technology GCSE and A Level exhibition is a vibrant showcase of creativity and innovation, reflecting the diverse talents and perspectives of our pupils at Portsmouth High School. This year's exhibition is particularly noteworthy for its wide array of artistic expressions and the broad range of media employed. ‘This variety not only highlights the individual creativity of each pupil but also underscores the inclusive nature and versatility of our art and design courses, encouraging pupils to draw inspiration from their unique experiences and viewpoints.’
