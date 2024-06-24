Centenary Celebrations for Purbrook Park School: “100 years of providing an excellent education”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Purbrook Park School in Havant and Waterlooville is proudly marking a major milestone with its centenary celebration on July 6th 2024.

The secondary school has been oversubscribed for the past three years, a testament to its strong growing reputation within the community. Paul Foxley attributes this success to the support of children, parents and staff, saying "We're lucky to have such a supportive group of people in our school and wider community."

Headteacher, Paul Foxley spoke about the school's rich history and continued commitment to excellence in education. Headteacher, Paul Foxley said: "Purbrook Park School is delighted to be celebrating its Centenary this year. It's been an incredible journey for us, and we're excited to commemorate this milestone with our community.” "As we celebrate, it's not just a reflection on the past, but also a celebration of the bright future ahead for our school and its students.” Hampshire County Council bought the buildings for the school 100 years ago in 1924 when it was then opened as a Hampshire County Council secondary school. On July 6th Purbrook Park School is holding a day of celebrations including a summer fair, craft and gift stalls, refreshments and entertainment from past and present students.

To mark its Centenary, the school is planning to plant a time capsule to be opened in 100 years' time. This will feature examples of students' best work from different subjects, providing a snapshot of what the school is like at this significant moment in its history. Paul Foxley said: “Being part of the time capsule project has been so exciting. It's like leaving our best work for future students to discover.”

In continuing to improve the school, Purbrook Park are opening a new centenary study centre as a multi-purpose facility. Paul Foxley said: “We're really pleased because the Trust has reserved funding to build the new study centre. This will be a library, computer room and study centre with all new computer desks, new books and a whole new library area where children can go and work before and after school.

"All IT lessons and some reading lessons will be based in this fantastic new room from September.”

The new Centenary Study Centre will be opened on the 6th of July by the Mayor of Havant.

Paul Foxley added: Next, we've got big plans to improve our science facilities. One of the things we're raising money for is a new science laboratory so that we've got really up-to-date resources for our students.

"We'd also like to develop the sports and technology facilities in the future too.

"We’d be really grateful for any donations to the school towards the Centenary celebrations, to help us to raise money for a new science lab and for new sports and tech facilities. We’re lucky because we have the Trust that helps us to raise money and helps us to bid for money for new and exciting projects.

"The Trust has been really helpful over the last 10 years, as you know, to build our new Discovery Centre, new classrooms, the new dance studio and our new music facilities. We want to keep raising money to constantly improve the school for the children who come here.”

Looking ahead to the next 100 years of the school, Paul Foxley said that while computers will be more important than ever, he believes that “people will always want to come to school and they'll always want to have friends and work together with their teachers to be really successful”.

In November 2023, Ofsted reaffirmed the school's 'Good' rating. Reflecting on this, Paul Foxley expressed his gratitude, stating: “I’d like to thank everyone who helped the school during the Ofsted inspection back in November 2023. Their efforts ensured that the school continues to be recognized as a good school, which is absolutely fantastic.”

We were delighted that Ofsted said that behaviour is excellent at Purbrook Park and it is so important that pupils feel safe and happy at school.

One pupil said when speaking to Ofsted “It’s okay to be different here.”

Paul Foxley finished by saying: “I’d like to thank everyone for their constant hard work and support at the school. That's pupils, parents and teachers because we are a really strong positive school community. As we celebrate 100 years everybody is invited to the Centenary on Saturday, the 6th of July at the school. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”