CEO Sleepout returns to Portsmouth for Fratton Park homelessness fundraiser
CEO Sleepout will return to Portsmouth for the first time in two years when it stages a Fratton Park fundraiser on Monday April 28.
Launched 11 years ago, CEO Sleepout has raised around £5m for approximately 200 causes across the UK, combating both homelessness and poverty.
Despite that, homelessness rates in Portsmouth are sadly soaring.
Last year, the number of people needing temporary accommodation in the city increased by 54 per cent - a figure that included families.
Councillors recently approved a record £31m investment in at least 200 properties to help alleviate the strain, but CEO Sleepout’s Bianca Robinson said the scale of the problem showed why the business community must pull together to help those most in need.
“Too many people think homelessness is something that happens to someone else – until it happens to them,” said Bianca, the charity’s CEO who has participated in over 100 sleepouts.
“Across Portsmouth, we know families are struggling. The reality is that if you were hit with an unexpected bill or lost your job, you could find yourself in serious trouble – and far sooner than you think.
“CEO Sleepout provides business leaders with an opportunity to better understand that reality, whilst doing something incredible for those facing it.”
The Portsmouth event will see participants swap their beds for sleeping bags at the home of Portsmouth FC. Every pound raised will support local frontline projects and charities helping those on the brink.
And while the idea of giving up home comforts for a night might seem daunting, Bianca insists the experience is one which participants never forget.
“Sleeping outside isn’t easy – it is cold, uncomfortable, and disorientating. But for those we aim to help, it’s not a one-night experience – it’s a reality they live every single day,” she added.
“CEO Sleepout helps shine a light on that, whilst raising life-changing funds. And it brings people together – business owners, community leaders, football fans – united by a common desire to fight homelessness in Portsmouth and to make it a better city for everyone."
To register, or for more information, visit www.ceosleepout.co.uk/portsmouth