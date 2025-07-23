Channel 4’s primetime property programme Location, Location, Location is looking for house hunters in Hampshire to take part in its 25th anniversary series.

Fronted by presenters and property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, the pair head all across the UK to help buyers in search for their dream home. Location, Location, Location has been a fixture in Channel 4’s schedule for over 20 years and remains the biggest property buying programme on British television.

In all that time, property experts, Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer have never tired in their efforts to match the nation’s hopeful house hunters with their perfect home. For its next series being filmed in September, Channel 4 are now looking for individuals, families and couples in and around Hampshire who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise to find their next home - whether they're upsizing, downsizing, first timers, relocating or looking for a forever home.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "We are casting for the new, 25th anniversary series, and we are interested in hearing from chain free house hunters in Hampshire. Applications are now open and we're looking to spread the word to the community to encourage house hunters to apply and get the help they need." Filming late summer, we are looking for individuals, families and couples who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise to buy their dream home.

Anyone interested can apply via the Channel 4 website and the following link - https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/location

As part of Channel 4's ongoing commitment to achieving greater inclusivity on screen, we strongly encourage candidates of all backgrounds and identities to apply."

Your application will be received by a member of IWC Media and they will contact you directly if they wish to take your it any further. IWC Media will process your personal data in accordance with their privacy policy, a copy of which is available on request.