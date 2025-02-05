Charities benefit from Santa’s Grotto at Meridian Shopping Centre

By Gayle Cassinos
Contributor
Published 5th Feb 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Meridian Shopping Centre, owned by Havant Borough Council, is delighted to announce that its popular Santa’s Grotto raised nearly £2,400 for three local charities over Christmas 2024.

A much-loved annual tradition, the Meridian Santa’s Grotto offers families an affordable opportunity to meet Santa and his magical elves whilst supporting vital community causes. This year, the funds raised have been donated to Rowans Hospice, Chestnut Tree House, and Beacon Food Bank, each receiving £796.

Havant’s Mayor, Councillor Peter Wade, presented the cheques to representatives from the three charities this week, recognising the generosity of visitors who helped make the fundraising effort such a success.

Rob Fryer, Meridian Shopping Centre Manager, said: “Our Santa’s Grotto is always a highlight for local families, and despite a challenging year for many, we are delighted that our visitors’ generosity has enabled us to support these three fantastic local charities.”

