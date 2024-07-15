Charity hero Franny’s boost for Mountbatten Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire football legend and outstanding fundraiser Francis ‘Franny’ Benali is the star name at a charity event being staged by Hampshire firm HWB Chartered Accountants.

An Evening With Francis Benali will be held at Thorndon Hall in Chandler’s Ford on Thursday 19 September, with all profits going to Mountbatten Hampshire, HWB’s charity of the year.

Fans’ favourite Franny, who played almost 400 games for a south coast team – scoring just one goal in nearly 20 years at his hometown club – will tell his extraordinary life story.

He is set to cover everything from his football career as a loyal, hard-working, hard-tackling defender, to his fundraising efforts and his move into football punditry and keynote speaking. The event is designed to be motivational and fun.

Former footballer and charity fundraiser Francis Benali will be in attendance

Franny, who was awarded an MBE for his charity work, has raised an incredible £1.4million for Cancer Research UK through a series of ultra endurance challenges.

A Freeman of Southampton and laden with a host of other awards, Franny was also named the Just Giving celebrity fundraiser of the year.

He said: 'Fundraising today is vital to maintain the essential services charities provide and which are relied upon by so many people – and the demand continues to grow.

'I am more than happy to play whatever small part I can in trying to boost the coffers of Mountbatten Hampshire – a wonderful and worthwhile organisation helping so many people across our county.

'So, if anyone would like to attend a fun evening to hear about my football career, the banter found in a Premier League dressing room – and then the torturous pain from running 35 marathons in three weeks, then I would urge you to register for a ticket.'

HWB Chartered Accountants Director Michaela Johns said: 'Franny will demonstrate how almost anything is possible with perseverance, resilience and team work, and we know his stories will captivate, amuse and inspire you all.'

Mountbatten Hampshire, HWB Chartered Accountants’ current charity of the year, is dedicated to providing care and support for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The county’s oldest and largest hospice, it has served the community for more than 45 years and is currently supporting around 1,000 families every day.

Tickets for the 5.30pm to 7.30pm event are available now, at £24 (inc VAT), with full booking details at https://www.hwb-accountants.com/events