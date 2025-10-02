Chef needed to cook Christmas Day lunch for vulnerable in Fareham

Hampshire charity Community First is looking for a talented and experienced chef to volunteer their time on Christmas Day to help deliver a festive lunch for elderly and vulnerable people in Fareham and Gosport.

The annual Christmas lunch brings together people who might otherwise spend the festive period alone, offering not just a hot meal, but companionship, entertainment, and a real sense of community.

This year’s lunch will take place at Cams Hill School, Fareham, where organisers will have full use of the school’s excellent kitchen, storage and food preparation facilities. The event is run by Community First and a team of dedicated volunteers, many of whom return year after year to help make the day so special.

The chef will lead a small team of kitchen helpers in planning and delivering a traditional three-course Christmas meal for around 120 guests and volunteers. The organisation will source ingredients and will work closely with the chef in advance to finalise the menu, quantities, timings and staffing support.

Tim Houghton, Chief Executive of Community First, said: “Christmas can be an incredibly isolating time for some members of our community, and this event is a real lifeline. We are so grateful to Cams Hill School for hosting us this year, and we hope to find a chef who can help us bring warmth, joy and festive spirit to those who need it most.”

The lunch is typically served at 12:30pm and is followed by music, singing, a raffle and a Christmas gift bag for each guest. Volunteers also provide transport to and from the venue and assist with setting up and cleaning. The day usually finishes by around 4:30pm.

A DBS check is not required for the chef role, but appropriate food hygiene qualifications are essential. If you are an experienced chef and would like to give your time to a cause that truly makes a difference, Community First would love to hear from you.

The organisation also welcomes donations towards the cost of the lunch, business sponsorship and gifts to be given out to guests on the day.

To register your interest for the chef position, see https://volunteerfirst.co.uk/opportunities/christmas-day-chef-wanted-2025-5011048/

Questions about the lunch, volunteering opportunities and donations can be directed to Fiona at [email protected].